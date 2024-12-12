'Was Disappointed But…': Andrew Garfield On Jacob Elordi Replacing Him In Upcoming Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein

Andrew Garfield arrived at the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival to talk about his upcoming projects, The Magic Faraway Tree and After The Hunt. As reported by Deadline, the actor also spoke about Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, which he was a part of until Euphoria breakthrough actor Jacob Elordi replaced him.

The Tick Tick Boom actor admitted that he was initially disappointed because he would have loved to work with Oscar Issac, Guillermo, and everyone else who’s part of the ensemble. “I am, of course, disappointed that I didn’t get to do it,” he said.

However, after he met with Elordi, he was glad to watch him take over the role. “Meeting Jacob felt really serendipitous so that I could really see and hear that maybe he needed that experience more than me,” he said. “I’m very, very glad that it was him doing it,” Garfield added.

If not Frankenstein, the Oscar nominee will be part of a star-studded ensemble in Magic Faraway Tree, the motion picture adaptation of Enid Blyton’s famous eponymous children’s book.

The project, adapted by Paddington and Wonka writer Simon Farnaby, also stars Claire Foy, Rebecca Ferguson, Jennifer Saunders, Nicola Coughlan, Nonso Anozie, and Jessica Gunning.

Advertisement

Teasing the film at the RSIFF press interaction, Garfield said, “It’s an incredible ensemble cast of strange, comedic, and dramatic talent.” The story follows a modern family forced to relocate to a remote countryside, where they discover a magical tree that sustains a large number of eccentric residents.

The Spider-Man actor and Foy play parents to the three children who discover the magical tree and are the heart of the story. Blyton’s work was a staple read in Europe, but America might be less familiar with the author’s iconic children's books. Now, Garfield hopes that the “great stories and thematic books” translate to every single territory.

“I’m very, very excited for America, if they haven’t discovered these books and these characters, to find their Anglophilia in the same way they discovered Paddington in certain ways,” the actor said. “And Asian countries as well – I think they’re going to go crazy for it,” Garfield added.