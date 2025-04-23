Suhana Khan to Sonam Kapoor: 3 extravagant watches owned by Bollywood celebs that cost around Rs 1 crore

Bollywood stars are known for their love of extravagance, stepping out in luxury every chance they get. From bags and shoes to clothing and accessories, they flaunt their obsession with all things posh. Here are three times Bollywood stars showed off watches worth around Rs 1 crore and more.

Shah Rukh Khan

It’s no secret that Shah Rukh Khan has a soft spot for luxury watches. Often seen sporting these subtle yet statement-making accessories, his picks usually come with a hefty price tag. One of his favorites is the Patek Philippe Cubitus, which reportedly retails at Rs 1,19,00,000 through a third-party seller.

King Khan is frequently spotted wearing this luxe timepiece, effortlessly elevating every outfit. Featuring a navy blue strap and a silver-toned dial, the watch adds a touch of class. In a recent look, he styled it with a black t-shirt and relaxed blue cargo pants.

Suhana Khan

Like father, like daughter. Just like daddy SRK, Suhana Khan has a flair for luxe extras. Frequently spotted with designer bags and statement jewelry, she also has a taste for elegant wristwatches. At the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer launch, where she showed up to support Ananya Panday, Suhana stunned in a chic black outfit.

She wore a ribbed wool dress featuring a stylish one-shoulder sleeve design. Her accessories elevated the look further—including a Chanel bag and a striking blue watch that turned heads. The timepiece? A Reverso Tribute Nonantieme Enamel, carrying a jaw-dropping price tag of Rs 1.4 crore.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is known for her understated luxury and lives by the mantra: minimal, but make it classy. For a recent event, the fashion-forward star turned heads in a chic ivory ensemble. She paired a full-sleeved sweater top with a minimally patterned midi skirt, striking the perfect balance between elegance and simplicity.

Adding layers of style, she completed the look with a longline coat adorned with rose motifs and a sleek pair of boots. Her accessories—in gold and rose-gold tones—elevated the ensemble, especially her statement timepiece. She wore a watch from Piaget, which, while just shy of the Rs 1 crore mark, still came with an impressive price tag of Rs 94.90 lakh.

