Bengaluru priest makes world's first AI film in Kannada; all you need to know about project

Narasimha Murthy, a temple priest from Siddehalli village near Bengaluru, has stunned many with his latest achievement—a full-length Kannada movie made entirely using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Titled Love You, the 95-minute film has been granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. This has now marked a new step in AI-led filmmaking for regional cinema.

Narasimha Murthy's passion for filmmaking

Though his main role is as a priest at the Hanumantharai Temple, Murthy has long been passionate about cinema. To make this one-of-a-kind project, he joined forces with Nuthan, a graphic designer who adapted his skills to become an AI specialist. Together, they built the entire movie without a traditional film crew.

In an interview with TOI, Narasimha Murthy shared that he had one goal in mind—to make and release the world’s first AI-generated feature film. He said he would begin by showing the film on just one screen to officially set the record. Murthy worked as both the producer and director of the film.

Cost behind making Love You

Murthy said they used around 30 AI tools and software, and the total licensing cost was close to Rs 10 lakh. It took them six months to complete the 95-minute movie, which included 12 songs.

Murthy explained that the technology is growing so fast that the tools they use are already outdated. He also said the film isn’t perfect, as there were limitations. For example, it was hard to create proper facial expressions and smooth lip-syncing. Even the regional censor officer pointed out that character features changed from one scene to another.

Nuthan said that if they made the same film today, it would be much better because AI tools are improving quickly. He mentioned that he was new to AI when they started and had to learn everything through trial and error. But now, with his experience, he could make a similar film in just two months if given a script.

Are more AI-generated films on the way?

According to the TOI report, Murthy and Nuthan are now working on two new AI films based on historical figures—Kempe Gowda and Immadi Pulikeshi. They plan to complete the Kempe Gowda film within two months.

