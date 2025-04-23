7 cool college outfit ideas straight from Korean actress YoonA’s wardrobe

With the end of one’s college journey comes the beginning of someone else’s first year—and as girls, we always want to make our first day special, don’t we? So, why not start by choosing a stylish and comfortable outfit? To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best ideas straight from Korean actress YoonA’s wardrobe. From cool tops and dresses to cozy cardigans, here are the 7 best outfit ideas you can try for your first day of college. Let’s dive in!

1. Oversized jacket

For a fresh morning look, YoonA wore a casual printed T-shirt with a round neckline, neatly tucked into a pair of ivory high-waisted shorts. It’s a basic yet effortlessly cool outfit—just what you need for your first day of college. To elevate the style, you can pair it with an oversized jacket, worn open with the sleeves casually rolled up.

For a touch of drama, go for a half-up hairstyle and add a cute bow clip to complete the look. As for footwear, channel your inner actress by wearing black shoes, or opt for classic white sneakers for a more laid-back vibe.

2. Knit sweater vest

Feeling hot and looking for something relaxing? YoonA has the perfect inspiration for you. Beating the heat in style, she wore a dark green oversized knit sweater vest that gave off an easygoing vibe with a dash of chic. Her bottoms were just as comfy—she paired the top with black mini shorts for a breezy yet stylish look.

If you’re planning to recreate this outfit for college, style it effortlessly with sneakers and leave your hair open for a casual vibe. Is the weather getting too hot? Then why not tie your hair back into a high ponytail—it’s stylish, comfortable, and exactly what summer looks call for.

3. Shirt and sweater vest

Perfectly balancing chic and formal elegance, YoonA styled her outfit with thoughtful layering. As a base, she wore a light blue shirt and layered it with a knit sweater vest, letting the shirt’s collar and sleeves peek through. This combination is ideal for adding a touch of formality to your first-day look without too much effort. Pair it with casual jeans featuring a slightly wide silhouette and a high-waisted tailored fit for a smart yet relaxed vibe.

For hot summer days, tie your hair back into a sleek bun to keep things cool and polished. Complete the outfit with semi-formal black shoes to elevate the overall look. It’s definitely a must-try fashion tip!

4. Black mini-skirt

Pulling off a slightly bold yet graceful look, the Korean actress stunned in a loose-fitting white top. Made from lightweight fabric, it’s perfect for summer days, while the collar design added a subtle formal touch. She rolled up the sleeves for a chic finish and tucked the shirt into a black mini skirt that ended just at mid-thigh—striking the perfect balance between stylish and sophisticated.

Quick fashion tip: just like the actress, you can style this outfit for college with a tote bag instead of a backpack for a more polished vibe. To complete the look, she opted for shiny black shoes—adding the perfect final touch to this effortlessly classy ensemble.

5. Flare mini-dress

Bored of shorts and jeans? Then why not switch things up with a mini dress? King the Land star YoonA flaunted a chic black mini dress that looked both stylish and comfortable. It featured full sleeves, buttons at the top, and a standout white ruffled hemline that added a playful touch. The cinched bodice gently flaring out made it perfect for college—casual, yet effortlessly put-together.

Skip the high heels and pair the dress with white or black sneakers for a relaxed, wearable look. And for the finishing touch? Let your hair flow naturally for that easygoing charm.

6. Black top and skirt

Strolling down the streets in style, the actress gave us the perfect dose of college fashion inspiration with a layered look. To recreate it, start with a classic white shirt and layer it with a full-sleeved black top. The black top worn by this style icon stood out with its elegant rose detailing at the edges—perfect for adding a unique twist to a simple outfit. This black-and-white pairing was styled with a skirt, but if you prefer more coverage, casual jeans work just as well while keeping the look trendy.

For those hot summer days, skip the beanie. And to complete the ensemble, go for long socks paired with black shoes—a fashion-forward finish ideal for campus life.

7. Cardigan

YoonA turned a simple casual look into a fashionable statement by layering a basic white top with a green cardigan—perfect for a cozy yet effortless vibe. She paired it with casual jeans, striking just the right balance between relaxed and put-together.

If you’re planning to wear this outfit on your first day of college, complete the look with flat footwear or classic sneakers for all-day comfort and style.

These 7 outfits inspired by Korean actress YoonA are everything you need to make a stylish entrance on your first day of college. From breezy dresses to layered classics, each look is designed to help you leave a lasting impression. So girls, if you're still wondering what to wear—now you know exactly who to take notes from!

