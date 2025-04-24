Black Butler Season 5 Episode 4: Sebastian Begins Serving Sieglinde; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 4 will see Ciel’s demon butler begin serving as Sieglinde’s personal servant. Don’t miss it—find the release date, recap, and more here.
In ‘His Butler, On Loan,’ Sebastian panics as tears flow and skin swelling appears, realizing he and Ciel share the same curse from their forest excursion. Racing back, he finds Ciel afflicted and carries him to Sieglinde. She casts a purification spell and administers a potion that triggers Ciel’s traumatic cult memories.
As Ciel awakens fearful and rejects Sebastian’s touch, Tanaka notes his blinded right eye. Sieglinde explains only she can finish the cure and insists Sebastian serve her as butler. He begins teaching her English etiquette while the Phantomhive servants care for Ciel.
Adapted from chapter 91, Black Butler Season 5 Episode 4 will show Sebastian fully assuming his role as Sieglinde’s butler, attending to her daily needs and continuing her lessons in British customs. Simultaneously, Sieglinde will press on with Ciel’s treatment, administering further remedies to undo the Witch’s curse.
Through his service, Sebastian may disclose his unique bond with Ciel to Sieglinde. Expect deeper insights into Sieglinde’s character and more revelations about how the curse intertwines with both Sebastian’s and Ciel’s fates.
Black Butler Season 5 Episode 4, titled ‘His Butler, Serving,’ is set to premiere on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on several Japanese channels. Due to time zone differences, international release times may vary.
In Japan, Black Butler Season 5 Episode 4 will air on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, BS11, Gunma TV, AT-X, and MBS, and stream on platforms like d Anime Store, DMM TV, and U-NEXT. Globally, fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, Bilibili Global, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel in select regions.
