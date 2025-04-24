Ryan Reynolds Reveals What Green Lantern Failure Taught Him and Teases Future Plans Amid Blake Lively–Justin Baldoni Feud

Ryan Reynolds took center stage at the 2025 Time 100 Summit on Wednesday, offering a candid look into his evolution from box-office flops to superhero stardom. Speaking during a “Business of Creativity” panel, the actor-turned-entrepreneur revisited his infamous Green Lantern misfire, celebrated the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, and teased a new ensemble project in the works—all while his wife, Blake Lively, remains in headlines for her ongoing feud with actor Justin Baldoni.

Reynolds, once named to Time's 100 Most Influential People list, joined Time correspondent Eliana Dockterman to discuss how setbacks like Green Lantern ultimately shaped his creative instincts. “I learned all the most amazing lessons I could ever have in the creative space from that movie,” he said, emphasizing the importance of “character over spectacle.”

Reflecting on bloated budgets and the lack of authentic storytelling in the 2011 film, Reynolds recalled pushing for real dialogue and human moments: “Why don’t we write a scene the way people talk?” That experience, he explained, helped him discover his real “superpower”—a firm sense of identity, both on and off screen.

His studio, Maximum Effort, has since produced hits like Free Guy, IF, and Shotgun Wedding. With Deadpool & Wolverine becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, Reynolds seems to have found his groove. But he’s not stopping there. When asked about a possible appearance in an upcoming Avengers film, he responded coyly, “I do,” before pivoting to talk about a new ensemble film he's writing.

As the industry eagerly awaits what Reynolds does next, his wife, Blake Lively, is making headlines of her own — recently named to the 2025 Time 100 list but caught in a rumored feud with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. While Reynolds remains focused on creative storytelling and personal growth, it seems drama isn’t too far from the couple’s spotlight. Whether on screen or off, the Reynolds-Lively duo continues to command attention.

