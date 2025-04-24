Meghan Markle Reveals Why Marriage to Prince Harry Keeps Her Happy and Reason Behind With Love, Meghan's Location Change

Meghan Markle had always been a person to have a wide smile on her face. However, since tying the knot with Prince Harry, the former actress is currently “the happiest” in her marriage. Recent reports suggest that Meghan Markle is enjoying her life as a married woman.

A recently released report by E! News states that the royal family member revealed why being married to Prince Harry has proven to be the best time of her life. Her words were noted during the Time 100 Summit in New York on April 23, 2025.

Talking to the CEO of the magazine, Jessica Sibley, Meghan Markle discussed her private life. “I can very comfortably say that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” Meghan Markle stated during the event.

Further talking about her husband, Prince Harry, she added that her partner is very supportive, with whom she shares healthy kids, who also happen to be very joyful, which is almost unimaginable, for which she is grateful. During the intriguing conversation, Meghan Markle also revealed that her firstborn son, Archie, will soon lose his first teeth this week, for which she wishes to be at home on time.

For those who do not know, Meghan Markle shares 5-year-old Archie and 3-year-old daughter Lilibeth with Prince Harry.

Ever since the couple made an exit from the royal family, Markle and Prince Harry have been raising their kids out of the spotlight, at their home in Montecito, California.

Talking about her latest Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the royal lady stated that keeping her children’s childhood memories pure is her priority, which explains why she purposely chose not to film the series at her home.

As per her, the show consists of 80 people, which might act as an obstacle when her kids are taking a nap.

