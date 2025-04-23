BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan look like ‘double trouble’ with their stylish and breezy streetwear

The Bollywood BFFs, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan, are a famous duo who always stay together and slay together. On Wednesday afternoon (April 23rd), they were snapped in the city, effortlessly owning their casual looks like true fashionistas. While one rocked a street-style vibe, the other looked elegant in a light color pairing, and we can’t wait to decode their looks. So, let’s dive in!

Ananya Panday

The actress, who recently left us spellbound with her performance in Kesari: Chapter 2, is a fashion enthusiast who always takes her style seriously. During a casual afternoon outing, Ananya Panday opted for a light blue top designed with a halter neckline and structured bodice. The lining details added textured elegance, while the V-shaped hemline brought a modern edge.

Keeping her look soft, she paired the top with white wide-leg jeans that had a flattering fit, perfectly balancing casual and classy. If you’re looking for fresh and soft fashion inspiration, this white and blue ensemble is ideal and versatile for various outings.

What truly stole our attention was the glowing radiance on her face, flawlessly achieved with a touch of blush on her cheekbones and nude-shade lipstick. She wore her hair down with a middle part and completed the look with flat white footwear.

Suhana Khan

Always at the forefront of Gen-Z fashion, Suhana Khan never fails to impress. This time, she nailed street-style fashion with a sleeveless crop top featuring a scooped neckline. Adding a touch of coolness and chic vibes was the blue shirt she layered over it, worn open for an easygoing silhouette.

She kept the bottom casual with high-waisted denim jeans that added length to her frame. Tying all the details together seamlessly, she added a black belt, completing the outfit to perfection.

When it came to accessories, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter kept things simple yet luxurious with a delicate necklace, earrings, and a white sling bag. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, leaving a few strands loose at the front. For footwear, she also chose white flats.

Whether it was Ananya Panday’s elegance or Suhana Khan’s street-style magic, both fashionistas absolutely slayed their looks. The vibe was all about being yourself, staying comfy, and always being stylish.

