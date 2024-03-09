Was Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Royal Exit A Mistake? Source Says They Could've Been 'Vital'

With King Charles being inactive due to cancer treatment and Kate Middleton recovering from her abdominal surgery, a lack of royal figures has been noticed. At the time of crisis, the royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith longs for the presence of a strong royal member- referring to Harry and Meghan.

It’s not a secret that Harry and Meghan have a strained relationship with the royal family after the two exited their royal posts and Harry released his memoir and Netflix docuseries. However, sources say that they would have been “Vital” to the monarchy if they hadn't left their posts.

Was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving a mistake?

Prince Harry and Meghan left the royal family under unforeseen circumstances. Their relationship with the monarchy became increasingly strained over the years, and at this point, the royal princes Harry and William don’t interact at all.

But as the monarchy undergoes a tough time, the presence of the former royal couple would have been vital. "This is a slimmed-down monarchy in the ways the King could never have anticipated. This puts into much sharper focus what a terrible mistake it was for Harry to leave,” says Bedell Smith.

In an interview with People’s Magazine , the royal biographer revealed, "If he and Meghan had stayed in Britain and stuck with their jobs, they could be vital players right now.”

The current situation at the Buckingham Palace

As the King made it known earlier, he is undergoing cancer treatment and is not available for public duties. The Princess of Wales has also been missing from her public duties for quite some time. The uncertain answer from the royal palace made people question the princess’s health and whereabouts.

Talking about the instability, Bedell Smith said, “The monarchy needs to be that anchor in times of trouble, and any sense of instability, which is inevitable when you have two of the key players out of action, is understandable.”

A Possible Reconciliation?

Prince Harry recently visited King Charles after his cancer diagnosis, and according to an inside source, the father-son are taking “baby steps” towards rebuilding their relationship.

However, the prince and author still have issues with his brother William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, whom he did not meet upon his visit. An insider source revealed, "It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad.”



