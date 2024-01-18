Was Richard Simmons' New Biopic Made With His Approval? The Reclusive 80s Fitness Instructor Reveals In Rare Public Statement

Richard Simmons, a former fitness guru, has denied giving his permission for a new biopic saying, “I have never given my permission for this movie.” The unnamed film was announced by comedian and actor Pauly Shore, who was cast after his physical resemblance to Simmons became a viral meme.

Richard Simmons denies permitting to make his biopic

In the 1980s, Richard Simmons became a household name in the US with his appearances talking about health and fitness on talk shows, his successful Sweatin’ to the Oldies aerobics videos, and his eccentric, energetic demeanor. Simmons unwittingly became the subject of a 2017 podcast titled Missing Richard Simmons, which sought to find an answer for his disappearance from public life. He later came forward to say he simply appreciated his privacy, with critics describing the podcast as morally suspect.

After his biopic was announced, 75-year-old Richard Simmons took to his Facebook and wrote, “Hi Everybody! You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore." He continued, "I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support. Richard.”

Pauly Shore is set to play Richard Simmons in the biopic

Pauly Shore is set to play fitness media mogul Richard Simmons in a feature film. The biopic, which is reportedly being developed as a dramatic and heartfelt feature in the tone of Little Miss Sunshine, will be produced by The Wolper Organisation, a subsidiary of Warner Bros.

The production company told Variety: “While we would love to have [Simmons] involved, we respect his desire to privacy and plan to produce a movie that honours him, celebrates him and tells a dramatic story. We know he is deeply private and we would never want to invade that, however he is an amazing person that changed millions of peoples lives, and the effect he has had on the world needs to be recognized.”

Shore previously said that he had tried to personally contact Simmons. “I’ve noticed all the reactions to me playing Richard Simmons in a new biopic,” he wrote on Facebook in September 2023. “I heard he’s living deep in Big Bear. We’ve been playing phone tag (yes, he still has a phone). I’m trying to make it happen for you guys. Be optimistic.”

Announcing the biopic on Wednesday, 17 January, Shore said, “Simmons represented mental health, getting people in shape and being his authentic silly self! Whenever he was on TV you could never take your eyes off of him and he brought such a joy to his appearances that represented nothing but a good time.”

