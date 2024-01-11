Selena Gomez to portray Linda Ronstadt in her upcoming biopic? Exploring new rumors

The rumors that have been going around for sometime now have been confirmed. Pop star Selena Gomez will indeed play the titular role in the upcoming Linda Ronstadt biopic. Both Selena, and Ronstadt have confirmed this news as have Rolling Stone and Variety.

What we know about the biopic

Both Rolling Stone and Variety have confirmed that Gomez will indeed be playing the role of the 11 time Grammy winner in her biopic. On Tuesday night, Selena Gomez teased about the news with a story on her Instagram account with a picture of Ronstadt’s memoir Simple Dreams. Linda, on the other hand, took to facebook to share the news. She shared Variety’s article about the revelation with the caption “It all started with a simple dream” and some emojis.

She also posted the Rolling Stone news link with three beating heart emojis.

The biopic itself is in pre-production stages, and the producers of it include Ronstadt’s manager John Boylan and James Keach. James Keach was also one of the producers of the 2019 documentary about the legendary singer titled Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.

Both Ronstadt and Gomez are of Mexican descent. Gomez also recently got a Golden Globes nomination for her portrayal of Mabel Mora in the series Only Murders in the Building. No other cast has been announced yet, but since the lead role has already been announced, we can hope for more news to reach us soon.

Who is Linda Ronstadt?

Linda Ronstadt is a 11 times Grammy winning country, rock n’ roll, and Latin music legend. She has also won an Emmy Award, an ALMA Award, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and three American Music Awards. She also had nominations for a Golden Globe and a Tony Award.

One of the pioneers of rock n’ roll music, Ronstadt has produced many successful albums like Simple Dreams and Heart Like a Wheel which were released back in the 70s. The 2019 documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman chronicled her five decades long career where the diverse singer dominated the rock n’ roll, pop, and country genres. Due to her immense success and pathbreaking music, she is touted as The First Lady of Rock and was voted the Top Female Pop Singer of the 1970s.

