When will Michael Jackson's biopic come out? Lionsgate reveals release date

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Michael Jackson's biopic, Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua is set to release in spring 2025, following filming. Despite allegations of child sexual abuse, Jackson remains a popular pop icon. Despite his tarnished image, Jackson remains hugely popular and is set to get the musical biopics treatment like fellow icons Johnny Cash, Freddie Mercury, Elton John, and Elvis Presley.

Graham King, known for his Oscar-winning Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody, is producing the biopic alongside John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, and John Logan who penned Gladiator and The Aviator wrote the script. Lionsgate is behind the project and Universal Pictures has international rights for the film, excluding Japan.

ALSO READ: Michael Jackson - King of Pop: Death, documentary, facts & best songs

Micheal Jackson's biopic gets a release date

The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael has been dated for a global release on April 18, 2025. Lionsgate reports that the biopic about Jackson will cover all aspects of his life, but the film's approach to addressing controversies surrounding the late musician is uncertain. The biopic is being made in collaboration with Jackson's estate, which has defended him against accusations of sexually abusing children, which resurfaced in the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.

Advertisement

Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua is set to direct the biopic about pop superstar, with a script by John Logan and production by Graham King and co-executors of Jackson's estate, John Branca and John McClain. The film has been in development since 2019 and is now in high gear with the new director. The film will cover Jackson's early success and trauma in the Jackson 5 to his sedative-induced death, featuring musical set pieces and addressing pedophile accusations.

It will mark something of a return to the pop sphere for the director, who got his start making music videos for people like Prince and Toni Braxton. “I was influenced to make music videos by watching his work — the first Black artist to play in heavy rotation on MTV,” Fuqua said of Jackson. “His music and those images are part of my worldview, and the chance to tell his story on the screen alongside his music was irresistible.”

More on the biopic

The King of Pop’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson is set to play Michael Jackson, and the movie is beginning production later this month, according to Lionsgate. Director Antoine Fuqua announced in January 2023 that Jaafar Jackson, a 26-year-old singer and son of Jermaine Jackson, will play the titular role in Michael. “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” Jaafar tweeted. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon,” Jaafar wrote on X.

Fuqua's biopic, despite the controversial nature of Jackson's life, is expected to present all sides of the story, as stated by Fuqua in a 2023 interview with Good Morning America. "He was a great artist. He was human. We’re gonna show the good, bad, and the ugly. We're just going to tell Michael based on the facts that I have."

He continued, "Me and Graham King, the producer of Bohemian Rhapsody, we're going to tell the facts that we have, and it's for the audience to make a decision on how they feel about Michael, but we're going to tell the facts as we know it."

The official synopsis for the biopic reads, “Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: BTS receives appreciation in Michael Jackon's documentary Thriller 40; Watch