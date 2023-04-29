Was The Jerry Springer Show fake? According to host it was '98 percent real'

The Jerry Springer Show was loved by the viewers and it was fantastically hosted by Jerry. However, netizens are in confusion whether the show was real or fake. However, the show didn’t feel real on several occasions, Springer in a conversation said, “I’d say it was 98% real. In fact, the lawyers were involved. You’d get sued if you made it up. Now, if you’re asking me, was there ever a time when someone fooled us and to this day we don’t know that they made it up, but before you get on the show, you sit in a room with the cameras rolling and the lawyers and you are liable for making up a story.”

He further added that “situations were truthful” all around, but the “reactions” were fabricated as the audience knew what to expect. “You had the audience screaming, ‘Jerry! Jerry!’ They’ve seen the show 100 times before. … They kind of just behaved like that”, said Jerry.

Are the guests paid to be on Jerry's show?

However, there were some guests who lied to be on The Jerry Springer Show but there wasn’t much money in appearing on the series. Reportedly, guests on the show weren’t paid to appear but they were given a small stipend for travel and accommodations. Today, many people appearing on talk shows and reality TV shows hope to create a fandom on social media where they can then make a living with paid content. But that was definitely not the case for guests appearing on The Jerry Springer Show.

Was The Jerry Springer Show cancelled?

For the unversed, The Jerry Springer Show ran from 1991 to 2018 and aired over 4,000 episodes before facing cancelation but it seems like the reason behind it was low viewership. Talking about it, Jerry in a statement said that he ruined the culture of reality TV. “No, I just apologize. I’m so sorry. What have I done? I’ve ruined the culture. I just hope hell isn’t that hot because I burn real easy. I’m very light-complected, and that kind of worries me”, he said.

