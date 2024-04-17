'We Are Never Gonna Be Perfect': Tess Holliday Responds To Body Shaming Comments On TikTok

Model and body activist Tess Holliday shared a TikTok video in April this year, addressing the "fatphobic" messages she has received on the social media platform, acknowledging that they are not helpful for her mental health. Furthermore, Holliday (38) has shut down her haters’ criticism on TikTok.

Tess Holliday responds to body shaming comments on TikTok

Tess Holliday responded to the body shaming comments on the TikTok platform by sharing a video to reply to the criticism. She revealed that their comments aren't helpful for her mentally.

"One thing I'm learning on this extremely fatphobic app is the minute you mess up, you can count on everyone to tell you how fat you are and that you should die. It's great. I've honestly been loving it," she said sarcastically. "Don't keep it coming because the mental health is a little fragile right now. But sometimes some of us are just doing our best. Sometimes we do make mistakes and we are never gonna be perfect."

"Maybe if we mess up or make a mistake and own it…maybe we could just not say that they're the most disgusting person on the planet and the fattest thing to ever walk the earth," she continued. "Some of us are just holding on so strong and we're trying and that's not helpful."

The mother of two wrote in the caption, "I really am doing my best and I love y'all sm."

Tess Holliday is confident about calling out and shutting down her haters who body shame her. She previously posted a TikTok video addressing a person who wrote a comment that following her made them "grossed out" enough to lose over 150 pounds.

"You are seeking out content of larger-bodied individuals as a way to make yourself feel better, which is kind of a weird thing in general, especially when I can guarantee a lot of the larger-bodied individuals you're following have happy, full lives not despite them being fat, but they just are," she responded.

"I'm used to people using me as their 'before' pictures and inspo, but the reality is that I've gotten fatter over the years, my weight's fluctuated, but the one thing that I have maintained through all of this is my joy," Holliday continued. "I'm fatter right now than I've been in a while, but I'm also happier."

In summary, Holliday's response to the body shaming comments on her platform is undeniably remarkable.

