Who Is Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Luanli? Everything To Know About Her As She Launches Rap Career With New Single Do It Again

In the ever-evolving world of music, talent often runs in the family, and Ming Luanli is proving to be no exception. Stepping into the limelight alongside her renowned sister, Nicki Minaj, Ming Luanli is carving her path in the rap industry. With her recent feature on Rakeem Love’s new breakup single, Do It Again, Ming is stepping into the spotlight and carving her path to success. Let’s take a closer look at Ming Luanli’s journey and what sets her apart in the world of music.

Following in her sister’s footsteps

Ming Luanli’s recent collaboration with Rakeem Love on Do It Again marks her official entry into the music industry. With her captivating verses and unique style, Ming is proving that talent runs in her family. Her lyrical prowess and captivating delivery are reminiscent of her sister Nicki Minaj’s iconic rap style, showcasing Ming’s potential for a promising music career.

In Do It Again, Ming Luanli showcases her raw talent and lyrical skill with verses that resonate with emotion and authenticity. From addressing relationship struggles to asserting her independence, Ming’s versus leave a lasting impression, establishing her as a rising star in the rap scene. The haunting melody of the track, coupled with Ming’s captivating delivery, creates a powerful listening experience that resonates with audiences.

Venturing into new territories

In addition to her music endeavors, Ming Luanli is also making strides in the world of business and entertainment. As a co-owner of Quantum Swap AI, a crypto exchange venture, Ming is exploring new avenues for success beyond the music industry. Her multifaceted talents and entrepreneurial spirit highlight her versatility and determination to make an impact in various fields.

Music video release

Accompanying the release of Do It Again is a captivating music video featuring Ming Luanli and Rakeem Love immersed in the streets of New York City. Directed by City Island Productions, the visual captures the essence of the city’s streets. The video provides a visual complement to the track, further enhancing the emotional depth of Ming’s verses.

Ming Luanli’s influences

Fans were recently introduced to Ming Luan Li, the talented half-sister of rapper Nicki Minaj hailing from their father’s side of the family. In a heartfelt video message to her supporters, Ming Luan Li expressed her desire to establish herself as an artist in her own right, distinct from her famous sibling. According to Audacy she once said, “We gon’ clear this up y’all, as I’m starting my music career, I’ll no longer be known as Nicki Minaj’s little sister. I am Ming Mual Li. I’m going to make big moves on my own, without any secret favors. I’m going to climb to the top.” She also expressed gratitude she has received for her songs

