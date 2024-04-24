Nicki Minaj Dodges Onstage Projectile With Style

Anaconda rapper Nicki Minaj refuses to tolerate objects thrown at her during performances. In a recent concert, while singing Starships, she swiftly bats away an item aimed at her, visibly annoyed. Taking matters into her own hands, she throws the object back into the crowd.

Despite swiftly retaliating, Nicki kept an eye on the disruptive concertgoer, stayed focused, and continued with her weekend performance in Detroit.

Fans rally around Nicki Minaj, condemning object throw

Fans of the rapper have come together to support Nicki, asserting that it was wrong for the fan to throw the object. However, some are worried about a possible lawsuit against the chart-topper.

Yet, there's a troubling pattern of artists being struck by unwanted objects in recent times. Recall last June when Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye after a fan hurled a phone at her in an attempt to snap a photo.

During that same summer, Pink was left speechless when one of her fans threw their mother's ashes onto the stage.

From Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Glo Rilla to Harry Styles: stars who dodge onstage.

Cardi B and Harry Styles have had some interesting encounters during their performances! Cardi B avoiding charges for throwing a mic at a fan might have involved legal negotiations, or the circumstances surrounding the incident played a role. As for Harry Styles, getting hit during performances, even with something as colorful as Skittles, could make for quite the unexpected moment on stage. It's not uncommon for musicians to face all sorts of surprises while performing live.

In June last year, pop singer Bebe Rexha got hurt in the eye when a guy named Nicolas Malvagna threw his phone at her during a concert in New York City. Malvagna's lawyer apologized, saying he just wanted Rexha to take a selfie with his phone and give it back.

Glo Rilla ejected two fans for apparently throwing water bottles at her during a festival show in Sweden that month.

We're not sure why this trend is growing, but celebrities are over it!

