‘Just Literally Buried Myself': Cardi B Recalls Embarrassing Moment With Rihanna And Paris Hilton

Cardi B brings a certain charm to the music sphere, most of which transpires from her unfiltered and brutally honest persona. The Bodak Yellow rapper recently narrated an embarrassing encounter during a star-studded fundraising dinner on Instagram Live Saturday. One of the most successful female rappers of her time, Cardi B was once hanging out with Rihanna and Paris Hilton while munching on snacks at the party before she messed up.

All seemed fine and well until the New York native got home and looked in the mirror. Talking to her fans, Cardi B revealed that “something black” was stuck in her teeth all the while she was chatting with the sophisticated socialite and hitmaker Rihanna.

Cardi B mortified by her antics

Cardi B, who gets her name from the rum brand Bacardi and her nickname, dished out fresh gossip to her fans on Instagram Live this weekend. Sipping on a drink, the 31-year-old singer recalled, "I was eating, I was hungry. I'm talking to Paris Hilton, I'm talking to Rihanna and I’m smiling. You know when I smile I get nervous. I'm all up in Paris Hilton's face. We sitting right next to each other.”

Following a brief pause, the WAP rhymer added pointing out her teeth, “You know when I f**king went home, you know what I noticed? I noticed I had something black in my f**king teeth, b***h, the whole time. When I got home and I noticed that, I just literally buried myself in my f**king bed ‘cause that s**t is so f**king embarrassing.”

The Grammy winner admitted that she was a little “high” and “drunk” at actor Jason Lee’s party but hoped Hilton had not noticed the food trapped in her teeth. Cardi B claimed that she could not “sleep the whole night” after the humiliating realization and it’s all she could think about.

Cardi B done with online disputes

The Be Careful rapper was recently heard expressing her exhaustion from online fights. Instead, she claimed that she would be dealing with the confrontations face-to-face. In an audio snippet shared on X, Cardi B said, “I’m done with b***hes. I’m done with the arguing. If anybody want to see me, they can fight me. I got short nails now so if anybody got an issue with me, they can link up and they can fight me. But I’m not going back and forth no more with no b**ch on Instagram, on social media, on records, nothing.”

Furthermore, the mother of two noted that despite all her attempts to do things right, she will “always look like a villain.” She also hinted at her altercation with Nick Minaj by stating, “that sh*t been for six years already.” Bardi seemed disturbed by the effect of online feuds she has long been associated with. Her beef with Nicki Minaj tops the list of her disturbances with other artists. The tension heightened after the two rappers’ dispute at the New York Fashion Week in 2018. Cardi B had reportedly flung her shoe at the Barbie World rapper and left the event shoeless and injured.

However, the Up rapper had clarified that she and Minaj were already having problems and had tried to talk it out with her. But in vain. Cardi B saw the event as the right opportunity to confront Minaj following their long-standing rivalry.

Six years after her debut album, Cardi B is set to release her sophomore album CB2, courtesy of Atlantic Records, in 2024.

