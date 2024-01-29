Who Did Megan Thee Stallion Call Out In Her New Track HISS? Find Out As We Dissect The Lyrics

Megan Thee Stallion has had a tremendous rise in the last few years. The WAP singer has built a big fandom for her as well as garnered great acclaim. This fame though has also come with some downsides which has led to many established artists taking a shot at her in their tracks. Along with this, the controversy which saw Tory Lanez getting a ten years prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion on her foot found the Savage singer facing the wrath of many industry veterans like Drake and Nicki Minaj.

With her new song Hiss, the singer is taking back control of the narrative surrounding herself and making sure that she gives back as much as she has taken from all those in the industry.

Here is the breakdown of some of the lyrics from her new song:

1. “He can't move on, can't let it go (Let it go), he hooked, nose full of that Tina Snow/And since n**** need Megan help to make money, b****, come be my ho (Ah).”

This lyric seems to be a shot at Megan’s ex-boyfriend Parsidon Fontaine who had released several tracks against her when she had accused him of being unfaithful in their relationship. He also repeatedly brought her name up in many interviews which Megan seems to be taking a shot at in the aforementioned lyrics.

2. “Bodies on bodies on bodies on bodies/Say he f****d Megan and now he the topic/These n****** thinkin' they lowered the value/All this free promo, I'm turnin' a profit”

Pardison Fontaine had accused Megan of being intimate with many other people. Two of them actually came forward and confessed to having been involved with Megan at some point. Those are DaBaby and Blueface. Through these lyrics Megan seems to be taking a shot at them for trying to defame her through revealing these details about her past.

3. “These h*** don't be mad at Megan, these h*** mad at Megan's Law.”

The aforementioned lyrics seem to be a shot at Nicki Minaj who the WAP singer has been rumored to be feuding for a while. Through these lyrics Megan is targeting Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty who was forced to register as a sex-offender after the details about him being convicted of rape in 1995 emerged.

4. “When the f*** did all the gangster n***** turn to groupies?/Everybody wanna kick it when you ain't a threat (Ain't a threat)/These n***** don't like me 'cause they know I'm on they neck.”

This specific lyric seems to be about Drake and Meek Mill, who were the two people who openly came forward in defense of Tory Lanez after the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion. Drake had also taken some shots at Megan in his song her loss, which didn’t seem to go down well with the Cobra singer.

