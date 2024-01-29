Nicki Minaj is dropping a new song on Sunday, and there's been a lot of talk that it might be aimed at Megan Thee Stallion. The song is called Bigfoot, and Nicki previewed part of it on Instagram Live, where some of the lyrics seemed to reference Meg.

Nicki Minaj clarifies speculation about her new song Bigfoot

Nicki Minaj seems to take a dig at Megan with lyrics, "Bad bitch, she like 6 foot, I call her big foot / The bitch fell off I said get up on your good foot." This caused speculation because of the incident in July 2020 when Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot.

Nicki shared a picture of Megan looking concerned along with the announcement, making fans think the whole song might be a diss track targeting Megan. However, Nicki responded to rumors in the comments, saying, Who tf said “diss track”?????? don’t play tonight. Fix your tweet." It seems Nicki wants to set the record straight and doesn't see the song as a diss.

Nicki Minaj made a joke about Megan Thee Stallion's late mother

The confusion might be because Nicki and Megan have had some back-and-forths recently. Nicki has been taking shots at Megan since the release of Meg's song Hiss, where she referred to Thee Stallion as a "disgusting serpent" and made a joke about Megan's mom who passed away in 2019.

This was in response to Megan mentioning Megan's Law in her lyrics, a federal law that requires registered sex offenders, including Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty, to have their information made public.

The much-anticipated song is set to drop at 3 PM PT, and fans are curious to see how this ongoing feud will unfold. It's clear that the drama between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion is not slowing down anytime soon, and the release of Bigfoot is only adding more fuel to the fire. So, keep your eyes and ears peeled for the latest in this growing musical feud.

