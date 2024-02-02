Megan Thee Stallion Partying It Out Amid Feud With Nicki Minaj; See Here

Megan Thee Stallion appears not bothered too much by the beef blowing up with Nicki Minaj because she was spotted partying on Saturday, showcasing some provocative dance moves on display.

Videos circulating online capture Meg in a blonde wig and a tiny white top, partying in L.A. as she got all eyes and phones trained on her when she started grinding on fellow singer Victoria Monét.

Megan shows her sexy moves at the party

Megan Thee Stallion gracefully danced towards Victoria Monét, who seemed prepared for an exciting experience. Victoria was rocking a pimp-inspired look with a pinstripe suit and a fur coat draped over her shoulders, giving off a gangster vibe.

Monét enjoyed about 30 seconds of twerking, with both of them sharing big smiles as Megan showed off her dance moves.

The sizzling dance between Megan and Victoria also tempted fans to speculate and hope for a collaboration. Though there was no official confirmation on that, it seemed both bug stars were enjoying each other’s company. This seemed to be a bright moment for Megan, especially considering the intense rivalry she is currently in with Nicki Minaj.

Understanding the feud between Nicki and Meg

In case you missed it, there has been a recent feud between the two pop stars Meg and Nicki. Intensifying the rivalry, Meg appeared to diss Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty in her latest song Hiss. In response, Nicki shared a few bars of her track Bigfoot on Instagram Live, which seemed to address the Tory Lanez shooting involving Stallion.

This feud became a center of attraction and sparked much attention and discussion in the music industry.

After the initial diss, Megan has mostly remained silent, while Nicki still targets her new adversary. Nicki even made a controversial joke about Megan's late mother and posted a distressed-looking image of Megan alongside the announcement of Bigfoot on Twitter. Despite this, Nicki Minaj states that Bigfoot is not a diss track.

In essence, Megan Thee Stallion is now making headlines because of her killer dance moves, not due to the feud with Nicki.

