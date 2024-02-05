The 2024 GRAMMY Awards kicked off with a surprising twist during the pre-awards show ceremony. In the Best Rap Song category segment, Scientists & Engineers by Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane was correctly announced as the winner.

However, the Recording Academy's Twitter account mistakenly declared Barbie World from Barbie The Album by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua as the winner.

The error was promptly corrected, but not before fans took notice and voiced their reactions. Some accused the Academy of sabotage against Nicki Minaj;

Fans reaction on the mix-up

One user wrote, "THEY TRYING TO INSULT BARBZ & NICKI," a second one said, "Barbz know this was on purpose," while another one tweeted, "Oh she’s about to go on a whole rant," (laughing and weary face emoji.)

Who are the other nominees for the category?

The competitive category also featured nominations for Just Wanna Rock (Lil Uzi Vert), Attention (Doja Cat), and Rich Flex (Drake & 21 Savage). Ice Spice, a nominee in multiple categories, including Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Karma with Taylor Swift, expressed excitement about her four GRAMMY nominations, especially the prestigious Best New Artist category.

Ice Pice shared with ET, "It actually hit me back in November when it was first announced and that was crazy, now, I finally can be like, four times GRAMMY-nominated, period just look cute."

The Bronx native shared her enthusiasm during the interview, stating, "It means everything for real, this is a dream to me, it's one of my favorite categories. I always tune in to see who's going to be the best new artist. I'm excited."

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards ceremony is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. For comprehensive coverage, including performances, red-carpet arrivals, and more, stay tuned at Pinkvilla for all the latest updates.