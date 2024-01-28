Who Nicki Minaj Has Had Drama With In The Past? See List Of Her Nemesis Amid Megan Thee Stallion Feud

Nicki Minaj is one of the biggest female hip-hop stars on the planet. She has been that for a long time and has made a huge name for herself in the industry. But she has also been quite famous for her many controversies, which have ranged from giving out problematic statements to outright feuds with other celebrities.

The latest feud that she has on her long list is that with Meghan Thee Stallion. The WAP singer who gave her biggest hit with Cardi B, another nemesis of Nicki Minaj, released her new single HISS which seemed to have a line dissing the Barbie world singer and her current husband.

In light of this new feud, let’s take a look at some of the biggest feuds that Nicki Minaj has had in her long career:

1. Cardi B: Nicki Minaj and Cardi B had a long-simmering cold war since 2017 when the Princess Diana singer liked a post on Instagram that was seemingly dismissive of Cardi B’s verse in one of her songs.

Though, this cold war didn’t become public for a long time, with the two even collaborating on the song Motorsport with Migos. The long-simmering silent feud seemed to have ended at that point, but then the two had an infamous altercation at a party in September 2018. Things seemingly came to blows inside the party with Cardi B leaving it in tattered clothes and a bruised forehead.

"The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch of upper echelon people who have their life together,” The Please Me singer said, about the incident on her Queen Radio show.

2. Taylor Swift: The feud between Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift also began with a social media squabble. The Super Freaky Girl singer took to X (then Twitter) in 2015 to vent about her lack of nomination in that year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

That year Taylor Swift had scored a nomination and this tweet by Minaj led to a small feud between the two singers in which the Lover singer accused Minaj of pitting women against each other.

However, this short dispute didn’t result in a feud between the two stars and they were seen supporting each other over the years, with Minaj even congratulating Swift on X for breaking the Spotify record for the most streamed album in a single day with the release of much acclaimed Midnights.

3. Mariah Carey: Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey first collaborated on Carey’s 2009 song, Up Out My Face. At the time of this collaboration, there was no hint of any feud between the two. But that all changed with their stint on American Idol. The two singers served as judges on the singing reality show in 2013. There were rumors at the time that the Emotions singer didn’t think that Minaj was a singer and thus worthy to be a judge on the show. It all came to a head when TMZ released a video in which the Super Bass singer had an outburst aimed at Mariah Carey, which was filled with profanity. After this, the two left the show on the same day and have never addressed their feud in public since then.

4. Miley Cyrus: The whole feud between Nicki Minaj and Miley Cyrus started after the latter made a comment in an interview with The New York Times in which she referenced the short disagreement that Minaj had with Taylor Swift. The Hannah Montana actor called Minaj’s actions ‘not too kind’ in that interview.

Then, Nicki Minaj confronted the Wrecking Ball singer right on the stage of the 2015 VMAs after winning the award for best hip-hop video.

"Now, back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press," The Bang Bang singer said from the stage. "Miley, what's good?"

The feud seemed to continue with Miley Cyrus’ 2019 song, Cattitude in which she seemingly dissed Minaj with the lyric, “I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.” Never one to back down, Minaj continued her attacks on Cyrus after this incident.

5. Remy Ma: Nicki Minaj’s longest-standing feud has been with Terror Squad rapper Remy Ma. The two have beef that dates back to 2007 when Minaj first dissed Remy Ma in her song Dirty Money.

The long-simmering feud exploded when Remy dropped her track ShETHER in 2017, which was just a 7-minute-long diss track on Nicki Minaj that covered everything from her plastic surgery to infidelity rumors. The feud continued with Minaj dropping three tracks one after another dissing Remy, paving the way for a brutal hip-hop rivalry between the two.

