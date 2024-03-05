Safaree recently opened up about feeling hurt when he saw his ex, Nicki Minaj, kissing Nas in her music video for Right By My Side. Read on to know more in detail.

Safaree Samuels reveals Nicki Minaj allegedly kissed Nas behind his back

During a recent podcast appearance on Keep It A Stack, he said “You wanna know what’s so crazy? I didn’t know it happened until the video came out,”

He revealed. “N***a, I was hurt. When that sh*t happened, I was hurt. I was there the whole day so I was like, ‘Damn. Did that happen when I left to go? I must’ve left for like an hour, two hours and I think that’s when that scene happened, yo.”

He added "I ain't gonna lie, I was hurt when that shit happened. Before that, I used to be able to [say], 'Great. Give Drake a lap dance, great. Wayne. It was all love.'"

This wasn't the first time he discussed his feelings on the matter; Safaree had previously mentioned feeling hurt during a 2018 podcast appearance on Easily Offended. Reflecting on the experience, he expressed confusion and sadness, over the scene.

Advertisement

Safaree Samuels' lawsuit against Nicki Minaj

After the split in 2014, Safaree and Nicki got into a series of fights on Twitter/X to the point where Samuels even filed a lawsuit against the rapper.

Per the tweets around May 2016, Samuels accused her of “physically & emotionally abusing” him. Minaj also mentioned that Samuels was trying to stir up drama for reality television. Samuels was rumored to be joining the cast of the next season of Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood. Rumors were also buzzing for several months that Samuels was planning to bring a lawsuit against her, claiming he was “super involved” in her previous albums, reveals Revolt Magazine.

The reports stated at the time, Nicki Minaj was forced to fire back at ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels through a series of tweets on May 11, 2016, after the latter reportedly filed a lawsuit against her. She revealed that her ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels had filed a lawsuit against her, claiming he was physically and emotionally abused during their relationship.

"LEAVE US ALONE!!!!!! PLEASE!!!" she tweeted, claiming that she had caught Samuels stealing from her but had declined to prosecute and that her current boyfriend at the time, Meek Mill had also contacted her ex asking him to stop.

However, Safaree later dropped the lawsuit against her stating during an interview with Rap-up, “Ain’t nobody threatened me. Ain’t nobody make me do it. At the end of the day, I didn’t even wanna do it. I just know if it was me and the shoe was on the other foot, I’d handle it and just say, ‘Peace out.

Eric Samuels was married to Erica Mena till 2022, while Nicki has been married to Kenny Petty since 2019.

ALSO READ: 'I Didn’t Like Being A Hispanic Person': Rita Moreno Reveals How She Once Struggled To Embrace Her Ethnic Identity