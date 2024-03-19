What Is King Bach’s Net Worth? Exploring The Walking Dead Star’s Fortune As He Loses 200K USD In Home Burglary

Like many other well-known celebrities, Andrew Byron Bachelor, better known by his stage name King Bach, owns a mansion in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, he is the most recent victim of a string of break-ins. King Bach, who was fortunately not home at the time, had a group of burglars break into his L.A. house, grab several expensive items, and lose a fortune of 200K USD.

What is King Bach’s Net Worth?

Actor, comedian, and internet celebrity King Bach was born in Canada and has a $3 million fortune. King Bach was the most followed person on Vine in 2015 when he first became well-known for his videos on the network. His acting career included roles in films including Meet the Blacks, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, The Babysitter, and Greenland. Bach also has well-liked accounts on YouTube and TikTok, two sites where users share videos.

Police have opened an investigation after many homes in the neighborhood were broken into, according to TMZ. In the end, the group of intruders was located by law enforcement, who then charged them with offenses. The comedian’s house was broken into, and more than $200,000 worth of jewelry and cash was taken, but police report that King Bach has not received his jewelry back.

After an investigation, police apprehended a burglary squad they believed to be behind several additional break-ins in the area. Despite numerous offenses being brought against them, Bach has sadly not been given his jewelry back. The actor was reportedly not the primary target of the criminal spree, according to the police. Investigators are looking to determine if this gang is connected to any more hits.

King Bach’s fantastic career

After initially becoming well-known on the social media app Vine, Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor has gained more and more followers. Currently, he has over 66 million followers on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X, the former name of Twitter. “You know, I kind of tell everyone the story of King Bach. It’s kind of like a full, enjoyable hour of a show of who I am—how I started, where I came from, how I grew up, my parents, the difficult moments I went through,” King Bach said to WTMJ. “What we need is a night off where we can just be together and laugh, leave our problems at home, and just be free.”

Bach debuted on television in 2012 when he had a recurring part in House of Lies. His first major appearance came two years later, as Trayvon on the Adult Swim sitcom Black Jesus. At the same time, Bach appeared in the comedy series The Mindy Project as Dr. T.J. Gigak, a recurring role. After that, he appeared on several T.V. episodes, such as Key & Peele and The Soul Man, and he played a significant part in the brief Hulu sitcom Resident Advisors. In 2016, Bach voiced the adult animated sketch comedy series TripTank and appeared on the anthology series Easy.

In 2020, Bach landed his next primary television job costarring with Allen Maldonado in Sneakerheads on Netflix. But there were just six episodes in the series. In 2020, he also made appearances as himself on the parody series The Real Bros of Simi Valley and acted in an episode of The Walking Dead. Episodes of the ABC sitcom Black-ish and the Shudder horror anthology series Creepshow have been among Bach’s later credits.

