Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung’s LA house broken into and theft reported

Burglars recently broke into the residence of Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung in Los Angeles. Lee Byung Hun's staff visited the house for a routine check and discovered signs of forced entry, notably a shattered sliding glass door.

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung’s house in LA robbed

Actor Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung's residence in Los Angeles was ransacked by burglars, as reported by TMZ. Fortunately, no injuries occurred during the incident, but it remains uncertain what, if anything, was taken. Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung will now assess the situation and identify if any items are missing once they return to Los Angeles.

Insiders suggest that the incident might be part of a larger burglary ring targeting affluent homes in Los Angeles, rather than a specific group targeting the couple. The Los Angeles Police Department is currently conducting an investigation. BH Entertainment, Lee Byung Hun's agency, released a statement confirming the incident. BH Entertainment stated, “We have confirmed that Lee Byung Hun’s home in the United States was robbed. No one physically harmed.” In 2019, the couple purchased a house in Los Angeles valued at USD 2 million.

More about power couple Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung

Lee Byung Hun, a versatile South Korean actor, singer, and model, gained acclaim for films like Inside Men and Masquerade. Well-known for roles in G.I. Joe and Red 2, he was the first South Korean actor to be present at the Oscars. A graduate of Hanyang University and Chung-Ang University, the actor is skilled in taekwondo and fluent in Korean, English, French, and Mandarin Chinese. Lee Byung Hu married Lee Min Jung in 2013, and they have two children.

Advertisement

Lee Min Jeong, a South Korean actress and model with MSteam Entertainment, gained fame for portraying Ha Jae Kyung in the 2009 hit drama Boys Over Flowers. She took her first TV series lead role in Smile, You. In 2013, she married actor Lee Byung Hun, whom she briefly dated in 2006. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Lee Joon Hoo, on March 31, 2015, and their daughter was born on December 21, 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Our Blues star Lee Byung Hun and Switch actress Lee Min Jung anticipating their second child; agencies confirm