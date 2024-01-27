What Is Positional Asphyxia? Exploring Condition As General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher's Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The entertainment world was shaken by the untimely death of General Hospital star Tyler Christopher, whose cause of death has recently been confirmed. In a shocking revelation, the Medical Examiner's Office, as retrieved via TMZ , cited positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication as the official cause. Christopher’s industry mates poured in their condolences as the shocking death of the General Hospital star made headlines.

Understanding Tyler Christopher’s cause of death, positional asphyxia

Tyler Christopher's cause of death has been officially attributed to positional asphyxia, a condition where body position obstructs normal breathing. “Positional asphyxia is a condition in which body position interferes with the ability to breathe. Several pre-existing factors are identified that increase an individual’s susceptibility to positional asphyxia, including cocaine-induced frenzied behavior, other drugs and/or alcohol intoxication,” as retrieved via the US Office of Justice Programs .

In simpler terms, Christopher suffocated due to the way he was positioned when he passed away, with acute alcohol intoxication playing a significant role. The report also mentions coronary artery atherosclerosis as a contributing factor. Christopher's lifeless body was discovered in his San Diego apartment by a close friend who, after unsuccessful attempts to reach him, stumbled upon the heartbreaking scene and called the emergency number for help.

Tyler Christopher's sudden death left his industry friends in shock

The news of his death was first made public by Maurice Benard, his former co-star, through an emotional Instagram post. The responses from Christopher's celebrity friends poured in, expressing shock, grief, and admiration for the late actor. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher. Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment. Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him,” Benard captioned.

Benard also highlighted Christopher's advocacy for mental health and substance use treatment, acknowledging his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol, adding, “Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol. We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

Camila Banus, Christopher's co-star from NBC's Days of Our Lives, remembered him as a "true artist" and emphasized his kindness and gifted nature. She stated, as retrieved via PEOPLE , “He was truly a gifted and kind man," Banus said. "He will be dearly missed. Rest in peace, Tyler Christopher."

General Hospital co-star Steve Burton, referring to Christopher as a "brother," shared personal memories through his Instagram and lamented the profound impact of losing a beautiful and talented soul. “This hits hard. Really hard. Sometimes I use the word ‘brother’ loosely. But when I called Tyler my brother, I meant it ..there’s a group of us…that have done and still would do anything for each other. That’s a brother. We lost one. A beautiful and talented soul at that. It hurts. Thank you for the memories brother Ty. Love you. See you in Heaven,” he remarked.

Tyler Christopher's sudden death has left a void in the entertainment industry, touching the hearts of his fans and friends. Christopher was confirmed dead officially on 31 October 2023.

