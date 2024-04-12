What is Queen Camilla's Net Worth in 2024? Everything to Know About Her Fortune

Camilla comes from a family of businessmen and British aristocrats. Queen did not only come into fortune after the marriage but boasted a huge amount of inheritance prior to marrying Charles. The Queen Consort has inherited a significant amount of inheritance from her maternal side. Her net worth only increased after marrying King Charles 19 years ago. Here’s how much Queen Camilla is worth.

Queen Camilla’s personal inheritance

This is not widely known but Queen Camilla has a personal inheritance of £500,000. Camilla’s father was a famously known businessman named Major Bruce Shand. Her mom Rosalind Cubitt’s family are also British aristocrats. The inheritance Camilla has comes from her mother’s side of the family. The Independent reported that the Cubitts fancied Camilla and favored her with the inheritance.

Queen Camilla’s real estate

Camilla owns a mansion in the countryside that is worth £850,000. She bought this house after her divorce from her first husband Andrew Parker Bowles. “The Queen Consort has spent most of her life as a private citizen—so she understands the meaning of shutting your front door and having a place to yourself,” a source told the Telegraph.

The source explained how the Ray Mill house is the only place where the Queen consort can “kick off her shoe” when she spends time with her family and friends in an “informal setting.” They continued, “It’s an escape from royal life and it will be treasured even more greatly now.”

Camilla’s Total Net Worth

The website Celebrity Net Worth reports that Camilla’s net worth is $5 million. It has not been revealed if the Queen Consort received a divorce settlement from her first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles. The reported income is solely hers apart from the $500 — $600 million owned by the King. If the royal couple were to ever get divorced Camilla would have the right to retain her apartments at Kensington Palace.

Princess Diana was permitted to use the jets used by the royal family after her divorce from Charles. She was also allowed to “use the state apartments at St. James’s Palace for entertaining.” According to the New York Times, she also received $22.5 million and $600,000 every year to maintain her office. This would mean that if Charles and Camilla ever split, her net worth would only significantly increase.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

