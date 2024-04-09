When Did King Charles And Queen Camilla First Meet? Relationship Explored Amid Royal Couple's 19th Wedding Anniversary

The King of England had love at first sight when he met his now wife, Camilla Rosemary Shand!

However, their love story famously witnessed certain roadblocks. Since their marriage in 2005, the King and Queen have built a strong and enduring bond, which has only grown stronger over time. Amid the King’s ongoing cancer treatment, Camilla has proven to be a pillar of support, even taking on some of his public duties.

As the royal couple completes 19 years of marriage on April 9, here’s a rundown of their relationship over the years!

When did Charles and Camilla first meet?

The King and Queen met for the first time at a polo match in London in 1970. Shortly after the meeting, they started going out. Reportedly, it was love at first sight for the monarch. Unfortunately, the couple had to split as the royal heir went to serve in the Royal Navy for eight months.

After their on-and-off romance, Camilla eventually married Army Cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. Shortly after, Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981. However, both their respective marriages were short-lived.

Camilla finalized her divorce with Andrew in 1995. Meanwhile, Charles and Diana called it quits in 1992 and finalized their divorce in 1996. Charles and Camilla’s undying love for each other was believed to be the catalyst for the doom of both marriages.

King Charles and the Queen Consort allegedly started an affair while in their former marriages, and it was proved when their private flirtatious conversation was leaked in 1993. Late Princess Diana spoke about her marriage after her separation in her infamous interview, saying, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

When did the King and Queen Concert get married?

After separating from their former partners, they continued their relationship and tied the knot in 2005. Their children, Prince William, Prince Harry, Tom Parker Bowles, and Laura Lopes, attended the royal wedding.

Queen Elizabeth II, the head of the Church of England, didn’t attend the royal wedding. However, she gave the newlyweds a grand reception at St George’s Chapel, part of Windsor Castle. Out of respect for the late Princess of Wales, Diana, Camilla was not given the title. She was instead bestowed with the title of Duchess of Cornwall.

Has the King’s cancer diagnosis impacted the marriage?

One could say that the marriage has been impacted but positively. On their anniversary, sources claim that the couple is definitely celebrating behind closed doors. A source told the Daily Express, “I’m sure this year will be a bit more poignant and probably a bit emotional with everything going on.”

“I have no doubt they’ll be together for the occasion, and I’m sure behind closed doors, they’ll probably have a romantic dinner with just the two of them,” the source added.

Camila has stepped up and taken charge of the public meetings as the King is undergoing cancer treatments.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to Metro about their relationship. [Charles] is very, very fortunate he has his soulmate, the Queen because the two are so close and also work so well together, as we know,” he said.

“That’s absolutely pivotal at a time like this,” Fitzwilliams added.