What Is The Prison World In The Vampire Diaries? Explored

The Vampire Diaries Season 5 finale was a chaotic one, with the Travelers and other main characters dying, leaving Mystic Falls to The Other Side, a shadow world where supernatural beings went after their deaths. Bonnie, the anchor to The Other Side, had to guide everyone who died through her. The Other Side was on the brink of destruction, and Bonnie had to return her friends safely. However, later, Bonnie manages to free Elena and Stefan from the deteriorating Other Side but loses the opportunity for herself and Damon, who are stuck in the same dimension.

Damon and Bonnie faced the annihilation of The Other Side and possible death together. Sheila Benett, a sworn nemesis, arranged for them to end up in a prison world as spirits, giving them a chance to return. The show revealed that there were additional dimensions meant to hold people captive, but it proved to be the saving grace for Damon and Bonnie in The Vampire Diaries.

What are Prison Worlds?

The Vampire Diaries series features multiple prison worlds created by the Gemini Coven and the Bennett witches, including Bonnie. These intricate worlds were created to capture dangerous prisoners, who were considered lethal and would never touch humankind again. The worlds were incredibly similar to Mystic Falls, with a single day on repeat and a time loop every day.

The only inhabitants of these dimensions were the inmates who had been put there. Damon and Bonnie found themselves in the 1994 Prison World after the destruction of The Other Side. The worlds were largely untouched, and the only inhabitants were the inmates who had been put there.

Advertisement

In The Vampire Diaries, there are three known prison worlds, with the 1994 Prison World being the most significant. Kai Parker, the leader of the Gemini Coven, was imprisoned there after attempting to kill his siblings and hurt his eldest sister. Damon and Bonnie were transported to this prison world by Sheila Bennett, Bonnie's grandmother, as a last-ditch effort to save their lives.

The only way to escape was through the Ascendant, an object that could unlock the world under a solar eclipse, but only in the presence of blood from a Bennett witch. This gave Damon and Bonnie hope to return to Mystic Falls but also allowed Kai to return.

Before the 1994 Prison World, the Geminis and Bennetts created the 1903 Prison World, which contained even scarier creatures. This dimension was home to Lillian Salvatore, who created the Heretics, who were anomalies in the magical world and were turned into vampires by Lily. They maintained their witch identity while siphoning vampiric magic to perform deadly witch magic. Together with Lily, the Heretics had gone on a hunting spree in Europe, racking up a large number of bodies.

Advertisement

The witches put them away in the 1903 Prison World, where they nearly desiccated due to a lack of blood. Damon, Elena, and Bonnie helped Lily escape, but their mistake was fatal. In Season 8, Episode 14, Lizzie and Josie created the 2018 Prison World, imprisoning Kai. The Vampire Diaries spinoff, Legacies, had two more prison worlds, 2028 and 2029, respectively.

What happened when Damon and Bonnie ended up in The Prison World?

In Season 6, Episode 1, Elena and the gang in Mystic Falls are dealing with the loss of Damon and Bonnie, who survived The Other Side's spell. Elena, Caroline, Alaric, and Stefan cannot enter their homes due to the Magic Purification spell. Elena, devastated about Damon, asks Luke Parker for magical herbs to help her cope with her grief. However, she goes too far and asks Alaric, who is now an Enhanced Original, to compel her memories and love for Damon to move on in the iconic CW show. This out-of-character behavior demonstrates Elena's deep emotional distress and the need for peace in the CW show.

Advertisement

Caroline was working overtime to reverse the spell placed on Mystic Falls so that she and her friends could access their hometown again. She, like the others, thought that Stefan was looking for leads to bring Damon back. Unfortunately, she and Enzo found Stefan leading a second life with Ivy in North Carolina, working as a mechanic and doing nothing to bring his brother back in one of the most twisted The Vampire Diaries scenes.

Meanwhile, Elena, freshly compelled, had found a new romance with Liam and was leading a thriving college life when Damon returned from the prison world. The changed state of affairs was a rude shock for Damon, who had expected to return to the love of his life. Bonnie stayed trapped in the prison world with malicious Kai for several more months before Damon and Elena were able to find her and help her get out.

ALSO READ: Vanished Into the Night Ending Explained: Who Kidnapped The Kids?