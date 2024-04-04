What Makes Elizabeth Hurley, Son Damian's New Thriller Hit Amongst Fans? Actress Reveals The Key

Those who think filming with family on set can be a task, ask Elizabeth Hurley. The British actress stars in 2024’s Strictly Confidential that is written and directed by her only son Damian Hurley. Surprisingly, he had a knack for filmmaking since he was 8 years old, his mother reveals. On the occasion of Damian’s 22nd birthday and with his directorial debut premiering on 5th April, which also stars his mom, Elizabeth Hurley, life is pretty exciting for the star kid.

The Hurleys stepped in for an interview for the new issue of People on Thursday and uncovered the behind-the-scene antics of the mother-son duo’s new thriller. Damian opened up about his “twin-like” relationship with his mom Elizabeth which was a blessing on set. Elizabeth, who shares Damian with late producer Steve Bing, revealed that she enjoyed great freedom on the sets with her son as director.

Elizabeth Hurley and son share the secret to success

Turning 22 today, Damian offered a glimpse into his loving relationship with his mother. “When you’re an only child with a single parent, the facade of ‘I’m the adult, and you’re the child who is going to listen to me’ goes quite fast,” Damian said. Additionally, he noted that despite their age difference, the duo are “very, very similar.” “Twin-like” in fact.

According to the sources, the British model and actor was asked to write and direct a full-length feature film by a Lionsgate executive after they had seen a short movie he made. A natural in the field, Damon got to work and directed Strictly Confidential.

Working with his mother was a treat for Damian as he notes, “When we gel and everything's phenomenal, it's the best, because it's like working with yourself, you're just on a roll." However, disagreements are imperative and the Hurleys know how to handle it. “The beauty of having a shorthand with family is that you've got a shorthand with family. The tough thing about having shorthand with family is that you've got a shorthand with the family,” Elizabeth admits.

Besides, the Gossip Girl actress also shared that she got the opportunity to be completely free with a director as she could give out her unfiltered opinions to her director/son. “I can say, ‘That's wrong. Do it this way. Come on, we're running out of time!’” she adds.

Elizabeth Hurley introduced Damian to filmmaking

Damian is grateful for her aware mother who picked the perfect gift for his 8th birthday, a camcorder. Recalling Damian’s love for filming, the 58-year-old star shared, “I gave him his first camcorder when he was around 8. And from that moment on, he filmed us nonstop. He wrote scripts. He bullied every friend and family member into making his mini-films.”

At 8, Damian already had a long list of big names in his casting list, the likes of Hugh Grant and Shane Warne, his mother included, of course. He adds, “Every single person was a phenomenal sport.” Interestingly, Elizabeth had promised her son that if he ever made a “real movie” she would star in it. Fair to say, it all manifested.

