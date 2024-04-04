The Bear Season 3 Leaks: FX Condemns Leaks Getting Out Of Shareholder Meeting

Fans got their first glimpse of Season 3 of FX’s The Bear on Wednesday, April 3, when a 53-second clip from Disney’s shareholders meeting, held earlier on Wednesday, landed on social media. The clip has since been taken down. There’s no exact release date for the new season, but the episodes should land on Hulu sometime in June. However, an FX rep says the clip wasn’t approved for wide sharing and asked for the footage to be pulled down.

FX condemns the leaks getting out of Shareholder Meeting

FX is reprimanding the media for using a clip from the upcoming third season of the acclaimed Disney dramedy, The Bear, which depicts chef Carmy under pressure during a rocky opening night of his restaurant, which was allegedly captured during a Disney shareholders meeting presentation.

"Today during The Walt Disney Company’s Annual Shareholder Meeting, a clip from the upcoming third season of FX’s The Bear was shown as part of the presentation,” FX said in a statement. “The clip was subsequently captured and shared publicly without permission. This clip is not authorized for use beyond the shareholder meeting and we request that you and/or your outlet do not post or share it in any manner. If it has already been posted, we request that it be removed immediately.”

The Bear began shooting its highly anticipated third season in February, and the series is expected to return to FX and Hulu in June. The show won 10 Emmys for its debut season, including best comedy series, and has been picked up for a fourth season, which is expected to film back-to-back with the third.

More about the drama, The Bear

The Bear is an American comedy-drama television series created by Christopher Storer for Hulu. Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy Berzatto, an award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother's sandwich shop. The supporting cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott and Matty Matheson.

All episodes of the first season were released on Hulu on June 23, 2022, and the second season was released in its entirety on June 22, 2023. In November 2023, the series was renewed for a third season, which will be released in June 2024. Ahead of the third season premiere, the show was renewed for a fourth season, which will film back-to-back with the third season.

The series has received critical acclaim, particularly for its writing, directing, acting, and production values, as well as its examination of its subject matter. The first season received ten Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting wins for White, Moss-Bachrach, and Edebiri.

The Bear has also won four Golden Globe Awards, with acting wins for White and Edebiri and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2024.

The story revolves around a young chef, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, inherits his family's Italian beef sandwich shop after the suicide of his older brother. He comes home to Chicago to run it, leaving behind his world of working in Michelin star restaurants. He is left to deal with his brother's unresolved debts, a rundown kitchen, and an unruly staff, while dealing with his own pain and family trauma.

Following are the cast of the series;

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich

Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu

Lionel Boyce as Marcus Brooks

Abby Elliott as Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto

Matty Matheson as Neil Fak

