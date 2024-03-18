Elizabeth Hurley didn't mind filming intimate scenes for her latest movie, Strictly Confidential, because her son, Damian, was directing. Hurley reveals that since her son was behind the camera, it made the actress feel comfortable and safe during the filming process.

In Access Hollywood's joint interview with her son, Elizabeth confessed that while these scenes were new territory for her, “Having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after.” she added, "It’s kind of liberating to work with your family.”

Damian also chimed in, acknowledging that “People find this really controversial,” but he added that it's “been a fundamental part of my entire life so for us it’s just not a thing, it’s part of business.” Elizabeth agreed, emphasizing that “I’m relaxed in front of him, he looks after me…it’s relaxing knowing someone is behind the camera who looks out for you.”

The movie, which Damian also wrote, revolves around a group of friends and family returning to an island after a loved one's apparent suicide. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that there may be more to the death than initially thought, hinting at possible foul play.

Damian Hurley expressed gratitude to Mom for filming Strictly Confidential

Expressing his admiration for his mother on Instagram, Damian praised Elizabeth saying, “I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was 8) promised me she’d be in my first feature; true to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help,”

He further added, “Working together was a dream. This has genuinely been the most incredible experience, both professionally and personally. I’ve made lifelong friends and learnt many valuable lessons I’m so so proud of this film,”

Elizabeth has always shared a close bond with her son, who is her only child with the late businessman Steve Bing. Bing tragically passed away by suicide in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

