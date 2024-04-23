What Role Did Kristian Alfonso Play In Days Of Our Lives? Find Out As Actress Returns To Show For Bill Hayes Tribute

Days Of Our Lives is one of the most iconic and longest-running shows. At this point, the show has built its own legacy. Over the years, the series has garnered a very huge fanbase.

As per the latest update, Kristian Alfonso, who played Hope, will return to the show. The fans are excited to watch their favorite actress grace the screen again. The actress will appear in a special episode of the series to pay on-air tribute to Bill Hayes, who passed away in January this year. Bill Hayes portrayed the character named Doug Williams on the show.

She played the daughter of Bill Hayes on screen. As per TV Insider, the actress reflected that while working with Hayes on the scenes, she felt like she was with her dad because there was so much warmth and reality.

Her romantic chemistry with Peter Reckell, who played Bo on the show, was loved by their fans. The couple was known as Bope, and the fans cherished the romance portrayed on the show. As per Days Of Our Lives Fandom, Alfonso's character died in the show in 2022, as she was shot in the chest in the show. She reunited with Bo in heaven before she was revived by Angela, Bo's guardian Angel.

Kristian Alfonso talks about paying tribute to Bill Hayes on the show

The actress also spoke about her return to the set of the iconic series. As per the Outlet, she expressed, “My return is very bittersweet, because it is the end of an era with Bill gone.”

She continued, “So to return to Days is very sad. I am appreciative that they came to me to include me in their series of shows honoring Doug and I’m very happy to see everyone but I’m entering the studio with a heavy heart.”

The actress expressed that she wished that she and Hayes could have worked together again, as they had planned during her last appearance on the show in 2023. She revealed that she was sad she did not get the opportunity to do the storyline that Ron Carlivati, head writer of the show, had planned.

Kristian Alfonso is excited about her return to the show

According to TV Insider, The 60-year-old actress is excited to be back on the set and share scenes with her co-stars. She expressed her excitement about working again with Melissa Reeves, who plays Jennifer on the show.

Alfonso revealed that she is looking forward to working with her, eating delicious food, talking about families, and catching up with her. She added, “It doesn’t matter how much time passes. We always just pick up right where we left off.”

As per the outlet, Alfonso is also thrilled to work with her other co-stars of the show, including Susan Seaforth Hayes, Mary Beth Evans, Stephen Nichols, Josh Taylor, Victoria Konefal, and Brandon Beemer.

Fans are excited to see the tribute that the series will pay to Bill Hayes. Reflecting on Bo, played by Peter Reckell, and Hope’s chemistry, Alfonso expressed, “What I will say is don’t give up hope.”

