In Wednesday's Days of Our Lives, Kristen and Stefan are desperate to outsmart EJ and help free Gabi. They realize that nobody knows who really killed Li, so they need to figure that out.

They want to take over DiMera Enterprises and get revenge on EJ, while Stefan also wants to reunite with his wife. They're considering either finding the real killer or blaming it on EJ.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Stefan has been busy lately. He accidentally stopped Ava from finding something important, but she's determined to try again with her partner, Harris. Meanwhile, Rafe warns Stefan that even though he's out of jail, he's not in the clear yet.

Rafe still suspects him of something and tells him to watch out. Stefan wonders if he should tell Rafe about his plans to catch Li's real killer, but he's worried Rafe might not trust him.

Elsewhere, Jada is surprised that EverBob has signed their divorce papers, even though she wanted it. She seems forgetful about her own desires.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Nicole gives Holly her phone back when she returns to school. She's unsure if she can trust her. Holly's friend Sofia joins her for coffee before school.

At the Pub, Tate helps out when the server is missing and the cook is sick. He stays to help before heading to school. He gives his dad a scone for his sister and gets back to work. Holly and Sofia arrive, and Tate gives them menus.

Holly secretly takes a note from her menu. Tate likes Holly, but she acts casual. At home, Eric talks to Sloan about Leo. She admits she called Leo to help Eric's photography business, but Eric thinks something else is going on.

Theresa finds Alex upset about Bella closing. He accuses her of telling Maggie, but she denies it. They discuss Theresa's future plans. EJ meets Nicole in the Square and talks about his busy day. Nicole feels embarrassed about not having a job. Eric confronts Sloan about their finances, suspecting something is wrong.

Theresa suggests starting a blog. At the Pub, Sofia thinks Tate is cute and wonders if he'd go to prom with Holly. Holly lies about her feelings for Tate. Nicole and Eric have a brief, awkward conversation.

Theresa massages Alex, then goes to the gym. Sloan meets EJ in the Square, and they exchange words. Eric finds a surprising bill in the mail.

