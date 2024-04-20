Scottish actor Paul Teflerwas was featured on the Cover shoot of Playgirl Magazine’s April issue, and he revealed to PEOPLE magazine the “unconventional ways” he used to get ready for the shoot. Tefler, who plays the role of Xander Cook in the American soap opera Days of Our Lives, is a Daytime Emmy-nominated actor. As he, alongside his other costars, was featured semi-nude on the cover of Playgirl, it had caused a stir online.

Paul Tefler on how he prepared for the photoshoot:

Tefler, who is 44, mentioned that he wanted to train for the photoshoot, but was unfortunately caught up with the flu a few weeks prior and had not healed completely when the time for the shoot came. While he took plenty of bed rest, there was one guilty pleasure that he could not escape in the days leading up to the shoot, and that was fried chicken. "The whole time I was like, 'Well, I know I've got to take my shirt off in a week or so, but god, this fried chicken looks tasty. So I just couldn't resist," he reveals, sharing a laugh.

But he still had something to compensate for this. He admits that part of the charm of his character on Days of Our Lives comes from the fact that he has to remain in “peak physical condition” all the time. His character on screen is known to roam around shirtless in Salem, therefore he considers it best to "keep it locked down a little bit as much as possible throughout the year so that I never have to work too hard to get into shape."

Despite this, he would have liked a couple extra weeks to prepare harder.

How does Paul Tefler feel about being the Soap Hunk:

According to Tefler, the most crucial part of the process is to adopt a carefree attitude while you face the camera in an erotic photoshoot. The key is to not be “self-conscious” at the time. For the role of a “soap hunk” that he has to play on screen, Tefler was asked if he faces any pressure to fit into this stereotype, but he admits to feeling the opposite. “As long as I'm relaxed and as long as I'm comfortable in my skin, it can be attractive and people like it," he said.

Tefler joined Robert Scott Wilson, Eric Martsolf, Bryan Datillo, and Christopher Sean: the cohort of soap opera hunks for the photoshoot.

