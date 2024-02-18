What Was Gloria Estefan's 'Toughest' Moment In Life? Singer Recalls How She Fled Cuba

Gloria Estefan opened up about her tough times during an interview with the new series The Thread. The Grammy-winning singer recalled her days when she had to flee Cuba for the sake of her family in the preview. Estefan revealed that only her music helped her survive in those trying times. "Music has never brought me anything but joy," she said during the interview.

The Conga singer's episode, Gloria Estefan: Singing Through Struggles, had Estefan confess how music helped her. She said, "It allowed me to survive some of the toughest moments in my life." She further added, "When the Castro forces came in, my father told my mother that he needed to get us out of Cuba. My mother told him, 'They're gonna arrest you,' and that's exactly what happened." Estefan added, "I never would've imagined being an artist. But I can inspire people who are going through their own hardships, and that gave so much purpose to my fame."

What To Expect From Docu-Series The Thread?

The Thread, set to release on March 4, is a Docu-Series that will be available on Netflix to stream. The show will have episodes dedicated to their guest stars, who will share their stories in an interview format. The series will star Martin Sheen, Tony Hawk, Katie Couric, Gloria Estefan, and others across the episodes.

George Kunhardt, the executive director, revealed, "The Thread is an exploration of what it means to live a purpose-driven life. The voices we amplify in this series spark curiosity, ignite inspiration, and connect us to the multi-faceted people who have helped shape our society. Our mission as filmmakers is to shine a spotlight on the stories of moral leaders to help people find passion and purpose in their own lives."

Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan's relationship

Gloria and Emilio Estefan celebrated 45 years of their marriage in 2023. Both are artists, and they plan to inspire the upcoming generation. When Emilio was asked about his future hopes, he replied, "I hope the door is open now [for artists to] believe in where they come from. You have a sound for Colombia, Spain, Merengue, or the Cuban music, Puerto Rican music. Don't forget your country. Make it your own. In the long run, people respect that."

The singer further added, "We love and support each other. He's been incredibly motivational for me from day one. He saw I didn't like being the center of attention, and he saw something in me early. He has always been there, loving and supporting and making things as easy as possible for me." Gloria and Emilio got married in 1978.

