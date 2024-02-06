What Was Toby Keith's Cause Of Death? Tributes Pour In As Country Icon Passes Away At 62

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Toby Keith, 62, passed away after battling stomach cancer on the night of February 5th. Family members were present when the country music artist took his last breath. A short statement was released by Keith's team soon after, which said, "He fought his fight with grace and courage."

The country singer revealed his disease in June 2022 and shared that he was taking chemotherapy sessions. Keith also underwent surgery and took radiation therapy. In his interview with the Oklahoma newspaper, the singer shared that his tumor had gone down in size after the treatment.

While in a conversation with E!, the country icon opened up about dealing with cancer. He said, "You get good days, and, you know, you're up and down, up and down. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today." Keith added, "Through COVID and cancer, the old devil's been after me a little bit." He said, "I've got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we're gonna get the band back together."

Toby Keith’s Country Icon Award

Keith was last seen performing at the People’s Choice Awards, where the singer received the Country Icon Award. While battling cancer, the singer still performed and recorded songs for his fans. Three nights in a row in December 2023, the Beer for My Horses singer performed live, including 32 of his greatest hits and other hits.

Toby Keith’s career as a country singer

Toby Keith was born in Oklahoma, where he gained fame as a country singer in the early 1990s. Keith released his first single, Should’ve Been a Cowboy, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of his career. The song was composed in the bathroom of a motel in Kansas City. The singer’s self-titled album topped the charts in 1993. It was titled the most-played album on the radio in the U.S. and Canada. The album was praised worldwide for more than a year after its release.

Toby has had the privilege of performing for U.S. presidents over the years. He was also awarded the Medal of National Artist by Donald Trump in 2021. Toby Keith was loved by his fans all across the country. Today, hundreds of people mourn the death of their favorite country singer.

