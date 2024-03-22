The fan-favorite comedy/horror show What We Do in the Shadows is returning to our screens one final time. The hit series based on three vampires is set to make a comeback for its final season, Season 6, very soon on streaming giant Hulu. As the fans await the series' much anticipated season, the show’s star, Harvey Guillén, has some insiders to spill. In a recent interview with People, Guillen shared details about his character, Guillermo de la Cruz and his destiny.

Harvey Guillén reveals his characters' fate ahead of the new season of What We Do in the Shadows

Harvey Guillén has high expectations for his What We Do in the Shadows character, Guillermo de la Cruz, as the drama approaches its finale. In an exclusive interview with People, the actor shared details about his character's fate, who is reminiscent of vampire Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), who spends the majority of the series longing to become a vampire himself, whatever it takes. He said, "I think we kind of realized that Guillermo is in a place of rebirth, a renaissance."

He then continued, "How can I say this without giving too much away? Guillermo clearly goes in a different direction than we expected. As the fans are already aware, Guillén's Guillermo ultimately achieved his goal to become a vampire in season 5 of the hit FX vampire mockumentary series, only to return to mortal life after learning the undead life wasn't what he expected.

The actor further added, "Sometimes what you work for doesn't really pay off and doesn't really come to fruition. And it can be heartbreaking for us as humans at times, but we must remember that we must comprehend both what we are capable of and what we are not capable of. And to understand the difference."

Guillén also revealed that they're in the middle of filming the final season, and it's been really cool just to see the trajectory of his character’s story. The 33-year-old actor added that he's really excited for everyone to see where it lands as they left the show on such a sweet and nostalgic moment.

When will Harvey Guillén-starrer What We Do in the Shadows release?

What We Do in the Shadows, created by Jemaine Clement of Flight of the Conchords and based on the 2015 film of the same name, revolves around the everyday lives of four vampires in Staten Island, New York, who suffer through difficulty fitting in with the human world, with many snafus along the way.

The star cast of the show also includes Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth; Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxtos; Mark Proksch as energy vampire Colin Robinson; and Kristen Schaal as The Guide, among many recurring and one-time guest stars such as Beanie Feldstein, Nick Kroll, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen, Doug Jones, Vanessa Bayer, Haley Joel Osment, Sofia Coppola, Patton Oswalt, and Waititi.

However, the release date of the final season of the series has not been announced as of yet. But all five seasons of the show What We Do in the Shadows are available to stream on Hulu.

