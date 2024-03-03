What Will Lady Gaga's Net Worth Be In 2024? Find Out Everything About Her Fortunes

Lady Gaga has grown to become one of the most beloved global pop stars. The fans go crazy over the singer’s presence, be it on screen or in concerts. The Joker 2 star has made an empire for herself, which consists of assets worth millions. Here’s a look at Gaga’s life, career, and money, which will have you in shock.

Lady Gaga’s Early Life

Lady Gaga was born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta in Manhattan on March 28, 1986. Gaga was fond of music from an early age, as she started playing the piano at four and wrote her first piano ballad at 13. She was born to a mother who is a philanthropist, and her father is a businessman. The artist received her education at NYU’s School of Arts. She eventually dropped out of the university after completing her sophomore year to follow her career in music.

Lady Gaga’s Career In Music

Lady Gaga stepped into the world of music in 2007. After working with Sony Music as a songwriter, Gaga got her big break with Akon. It was the Lonely singer who recognized Gaga’s talent and signed a contract with her. In 2008, the artist dropped her first album, The Fame, which immediately got recognition and topped the charts. Later, she released two of her other hits, Just Dance and Poker Face. She became a sensation quite early in her career. In 2011, the musician released her second album, Born This Way, which was instantly popular and held on to the position of No. 1 on the charts for a few weeks.

Advertisement

After gaining success in the music industry, Gaga stepped into the acting world with Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born. Her performances in Hollywood earned her many accolades, including a Grammy, an Oscar, a BAFTA, and a Golden Globe Award.

Lady Gaga’s Personal Life

ALSO READ: 'Extremely hateful language...': Why Lady Gaga once called the Internet 'a toilet'

Lady Gaga has dated quite a few men in her life. Gaga has been engaged twice despite never having been married. Gaga got engaged to Taylor Kinney in February 2015. July 2016 saw the end of her engagement to Taylor Kinney; she subsequently claimed that their relationship had been hampered by her career.

Gaga announced in October 2018 that she was engaged to Christian Carino, a talent representative she had met in early 2017. In February 2019, their engagement came to an end. The musician began dating Michael Polansky, an entrepreneur, in February 2020.

Lady Gaga’s Net Worth

Lady Gaga has a net worth of $320 million. She earns most of her revenue through her music. Gaga has sold $80 million worth of RIAA-approved singles. Furthermore, her musical tours earn her a fortune from performances across the world. Her most expensive tour to date was in 2011, which had sales of $224.7 million. Later, in 2022, her Chromatic Ball Stadium concert sold 842,000 tickets, gaining her almost $115 million.

Lady Gaga’s Earnings From Joker 2

The musician bagged a role in the sequel to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. Gaga will be seen alongside the actor in Joker 2, which is set to release on October 4, 2024. The artist earned $12 million for the film.

Lady Gaga's Assets And Endorsements

Lady Gaga owns six acres of land in Malibu, where her $22.7 million property is built. She has been living there since 2014; however, the house was built in 2006 and has five rooms and 12 bathrooms. In August 2016, Gaga bought Frank Zappa’s house in L.A., which she got for $74,000 and was later sold to Mick Jagger’s daughter for $6.5 million.

On the endorsement part, Gaga made her debut with a line of perfumes in 2012, which got her nearly $1 million. In the following, she collaborated with Oreo, earning her a fortune. Later, she joined Dom Perignon, a champagne brand, and made a whopping sum of money by partnering with Tiffany & Co. Just as with many other celebrities, the Bad Romance singer introduced her makeup brand, Haus Laboratories. The business gets her around $141.7 million.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: When will Lady Gaga release her new album? All we know so far