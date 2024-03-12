'It's Appalling To Me': Lady Gaga Claps Back At Haters For Criticism Over Women's Day Photo With Dylan Mulvaney

Lady Gaga picks on the haters who called her out for posting a picture with Dylan Mulvaney on Women’s Day. The singer and the influencer were dressed in black with quite high heels, while Gaga was seated and Dylan wrapped her arms around the artist. Though the purpose of the picture was to speak of unity and feminism, the audience took it differently. The comments screamed of gender biases, which did not go well with the Just Dance singer.

What Did Lady Gaga Say About The Hatred Receive On Women's Day Post?

Taking to social media, Lady Gaga wrote a lengthy caption while talking about the insults she received on Women's Day Post. Gaga wrote, "It's appalling to me that a post about National Women's Day by Dylan Mulvaney and me would be met with such vitriol and hatred. When I see a newspaper reporting on hatred but calling it 'backlash' I feel it is important to clarify that hatred is hatred, and this kind of hatred is violence. 'Backlash' would imply that people who love or respect Dylan and me didn't like something we did. This is not backlash. This is hatred."

She further added, "I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence. I hope all women will come together to honor us ALL for International Women's Day, and may we do that always until THE DAY that all women are celebrated equally. That all people are celebrated equally. A day where people of all gender identities are celebrated on whichever holiday speaks to them. Because people of all gender identities and races deserve peace and dignity."

Lady Gaga's Support For LGBTQ+ Community

A Star is Born actress has always been supportive of the LGBTQ community and has spoken upfront about it. During the artist's recent performance at Dolby Live, the singer dedicated a special song to the transgender community. The 2011 hit, Born This Way, was also one of Gaga's songs to celebrate the community by not letting them feel like outsiders.

During her performance, Gaga said, "I've got something to say about trans rights in this country. You got something to say; you've got to speak up, alright?" She added, "Sometimes you hear people say things like, 'I don't know what to say.' Just listen. Don't say nothing. Listen. Listen to stories of real people's lives." Lady Gaga has also spoken against the laws in the legislation that goes against the queer community.

