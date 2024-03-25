What Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Have To Say To Dan Schneider’s Apology? Find Out Here

Nickelodeon is famous for producing several kids' shows and sitcoms, including All That, Drake and Josh, Zoey 101, and The Amanda Show. Recently, celebrities who were part of these shows have spoken up about facing toxic work environments, racial discrimination, abuse, and more.

A recent expose was the four-part documentary Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, released last week on Investigation Discovery. Several star kids, including Bryan Hearne, Drake Bell, and Alexa Nikolas, have shared their stories.

Dan Schneider’s apology for the allegations of toxic environment

After allegations piled up against the director for creating a toxic work environment, he publicly apologized in a sit-down chat with BooG!E, who played T-Bo on iCarly.

“Watching over the past two nights was very difficult, [with] me facing my past behaviors — some of which are embarrassing and I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology,” said Schneider.

Earlier, a rep for the director released a statement that read, “Everything that happened on the shows Dan ran was carefully scrutinized by dozens of involved adults and approved by the network.”

Alexa Nikolas’s reaction to the apology

The Zoey 101 alum reacted to the apology in a video she released on her YouTube channel. “He’s embarrassed?” she exclaimed in the video. I’m sorry. His centering what he feels is bizarre to me. It’s like you literally... you are awful!"

"To be quite honest with you, awful. You’re embarrassed? Not embarrassed enough! Not embarrassed enough to go reach out to the people you actually harmed,” she continued.

“I’m going to cut to the chase here: you don’t feel anything, Dan. You have no idea what accountability is. You’re searching for it, maybe, but you haven’t landed on it. That’s for sure. This is not the way,” Nikolas said in her video.

Jack Salvatore, who co-starred with Nikolas on the show, also took to Instagram and shared a video that said, “apology not accepted.”

The Wardrobe incident on the sets of Zoey 101

On the topic of allegations against Schneider, the Walking Dead actress shared an incident from the sets of Zoey 101. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she elaborated on the allegation against the director she shared on Quiet On Set.

She said that she was asked to wear miniskirts that Schneider handpicked. The skirts were so short that she wore biker shorts underneath, which the costume designers had to cut to hide in the skirt.

“I was told [I had to wear the shorts] so that nobody sees my butt,” says Nikolas. “It’s humiliating for a child to be told, ‘We just want to make sure that your butt doesn’t show!’ she said.

Why don’t you just give me clothes that don’t show my butt?’ Like, that’s freaking weird! Dan wants these skirts; he’s the one handpicking them and he has all creative control. It’s pretty scary looking back at that experience,” Nikolas said.