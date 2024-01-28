What’s the Domestic Violence case against Home Alone star Devin Ratray? Exploring charges as trial faces delay

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to Domestic Violence and physical and emotional abuse.

Devin Ratray, better known as a Home Alone star, has been reportedly hospitalized "in critical conditions," causing a delay in his domestic violence trial.

As per the TMZ report, a family member confirmed on Monday that the actor, known for portraying the elder brother of Macaulay Culkin's character in the iconic Christmas classics, has already been discharged from the hospital.

Giving further information, the source revealed that Ratray, 47, is now "back to home and resting as per the doctor's instructions."

However, they didn’t clarify what led to his hospitalization, or exactly when the alleged health condition deteriorated.

Exploring Devin Ratray's domestic violence case amid trial delays

The Jury selection for Devin Ratray’s domestic violence trial in Oklahoma was supposed to start today but it has been delayed until February.

The trial is taking place over two years after Ratray was charged with assaulting his girlfriend by punching and strangling her, along with threatening her that she was going to “die.”

Devin Ratray was in Oklahoma City in December 2021 with his girlfriend, whose identity was not publicly revealed.

After finishing a bottle of wine and taking numerous shots at a steakhouse, he drank at least ten additional shots at a Coyote Ugly bar, according to an affidavit obtained by KFOR at the time.

Later, two fans approached him, asking for an autograph, leading Ratray to react strongly.

His girlfriend gave the fans two autographed cards without requesting money, and then, they returned to their hotel room at Hyatt Place, Oklahoma City.

As stated in the affidavit, Ratray attacked his girlfriend and pushed her onto the bed, covering her mouth with one hand and pressing down on her throat with the other.

“This is how you die,” the actor allegedly said while choking the girl.

The police report states that he also punched her in the face and pushed her into a desk, resulting in multiple injuries.

Later that month, he got arrested on a warrant for two charges of domestic assault and battery. He surrendered, went through the processing, and posted $25,000 bail, as reported by the police to Fox News.

However, Ratray’s attorney, Scott Adams, informed KFOR that the actor denies the allegation and is not taking any blame.

Adams added, “Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything regarding anything like that,”

He applied for a non-guilty plea in February 2022.

