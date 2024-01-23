When Is The New Jurassic World Movie Coming Out? David Koepp Is Reportedly Developing The Script

The Dinosaurs are all set to walk the planet again and we have Universal Pictures to thank for it. The studio is reported to be deep in the development of a new Jurassic World after the previous Jurassic trilogy came to an end in 2022 with a not-so-well-received Jurassic World Dominion.

For its upcoming Jurassic World project, Universal has roped in a writer who knows the giant lizards like the back of his hand. Several reports confirm that David Koepp, the writer who penned the original 1993 Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel Jurassic Park: The Lost World is crafting the script for Universal's new Jurassic era. Everything we know about the new Dinosaur movie is listed below.

Jurassic World: Resurgence of the Dinosaurs

Jurassic World Dominion which came out in 2022 completely bombed at the box office. Critics and fans unanimously labeled it the death of the Jurassic Park franchise but it seems like Universal is not yet ready to bid farewell to the giant ancient creatures.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Monday that the studio is deep in development to relaunch the Jurassic era with an all-new storyline. Ditching the Jurassic Park title, the ambitious project is instead being referred to as Jurassic World, thus suggesting that the new dinosaur movie/movies will not be a reboot of the previous franchise but rather introduce a whole new era.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ripley Trailer: Andrew Scott's Newest Series Sees Him Take On A Conman's Persona

New storyline and new characters: What to expect from the new movie?

We’ve already seen a dinosaur theme park being tested out, an island full of dinosaurs, an operational dinosaur theme park, and lastly, a world where humans and the big lizards co-exist. What could be the dinosaurs up to in the new movie? The Hollywood Reporter suggests adventures in space. No idea can be discarded where Universal Studio is concerned. The original star cast, however, is less likely to play a part in the upcoming world of dinosaurs. This is a resurgence, not a reboot, remember?

When will the new Jurassic movie be released?

Apart from reportedly having an almost-done script by David Koepp, the project does not have anything in place including the cast and the director except Frank Marshall on board as a producer. Steven Spielberg, the director of the first two dinosaur movies will also executive produce the project under his Amblin Entertainment banner. All being said and done, Universal Pictures is reportedly aiming to rush the new Jurassic World project for a 2025 release.

The studio has developed six movies in the Jurassic franchise over the span of three decades, earning more than $6 billion worldwide. Needless to say, the franchise holds considerable importance for Universal Pictures.

ALSO READ: Beverly Hills 90210 actor David Gail passes away at 58; 6 things to know about the veteran actor