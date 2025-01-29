Where to Watch Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell's Upcoming Comedy You're Cordially Invited? Find Out Release Date, Plot, and More

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell team up for the first time in the upcoming R-rated chaotic comedy You're Cordially Invited, which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 30. The film revolves around a wedding war, which has a strange ring to it, but that’s what makes it a hilarious ride.

When two weddings are booked on the same day and at the same venue, Jim (Ferrell), the father of one bride, and Margot (Witherspoon), the sister of the other bride, fight to preserve the venue to save the precious event for their respective family members.

While the Big Little Lies actress plays a meticulous and Type-A sister, the comedian’s character is that of a loving and devoted father in the Nicholas Stoller-directed film. After the mix-up, their plans for organizing a perfect wedding go down the drain, and the two families are forced to make the most of the limited space in the wedding hall.

As chaos escalates, these families will reach their breaking points and possibly confront their own insecurities, which are ultimately the cause of their rebellion.

The trailer shows Witherspoon and Ferrell arriving at the receptionist’s desk to check in at the hotel at the same time, only to learn about the mix-up. This is followed by a series of chaotic events, including shared bathrooms, fights for the perfect sunset wedding, clashes at parties, and much more. Overall, the dream weddings transform into a nightmare!

“When two weddings are double-booked at the same venue, the father of one bride and the sister of the other bride try to preserve the wedding weekend,” says the film’s official synopsis.

In addition to Witherspoon and Ferrell, the movie stars Geraldine Viswanathan as Jenni (Jim’s daughter) and Meredith Hagner as Margot’s sister, Neve. Meredith Hagner, Jimmy Tatro, Celia Weston, Stony Blyden, and many others round out the cast.