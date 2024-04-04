Which Five Staff Roles Did Macaulay Culkin Play for His Fiancée Brenda Song’s Birthday Vacation? SEE PICS

Although the Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin has become an adult, his practice of bringing along fun has not been replaced by any other emotion. During the birthday vacation of his fiancée Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin played the role of the best prankster throughout the time that the couple spent in Mexico.

How did Macaulay Culkin turn the trip to Mexico into something unforgettable?

As the former Disney star was turning 36, her partner decided to have some fun, while enjoying the scenery during their Mexican vacation.

Macaulay Culkin who recently shared an Instagram post that detailed his tour with Brenda Song, wrote in his caption, “So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday.”

Further talking a bit more about what went next, the Richie Rich star wrote, “On our first day we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt.”

Now that the star had found something to have fun with, this is what happened during their vacation.

As he “looked like the staff,” wearing his polo-styled t-shirt, the former child star decided “to spend my four days there masquerading as a: Poolside waiter, Housekeeper, Cabana boy, Room service attendant, (and) Bell hop.”

Maybe he treated his fiancée like a queen, but it surely wasn't out of romanticism but in fact just to have some peculiar fun.

Macaulay Culkin and his fun-filled Instagram post

While sharing the memories of the trip taken to celebrate Brenda Song’s birthday-which was on March 27-Macaulay Culkin went on to post a whole carousel.

The first image showed him standing in front of the resort making a funny face, while in the following photos, he appeared to be standing beside his partner, pretending to be a server, while also holding a tray in his hand.

A few more photos depicted him as a housekeeper as well as an attendant who is carrying the bags of the Secret Obsession star, while she had a confused expression on her face.

Following this hilarious social media post, the fans couldn't stop themselves but comment, “​​Some might say you were treating her to the suite life.”

The joke was in reference to the Disney series in which Song had previously starred as London Tipton. The sitcom is called The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, in which Brenda starred from 2005 to 2008.