Who Are Amanda Bynes’s Parents? The Family That Encouraged the Nickelodeon Actor to Become a Star

If you're a 90s kid, you might already know who Amanda Bynes is. Her career took a huge leap throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Amanda Bynes' present age is 38; however, the actress is the youngest in the family and has a great sense of humor, which she inherited from her father. She began her acting career by playing roles in commercials and local theater productions.

At the age of 10, she was approached by Nickelodeon executives who discovered her skills and talent at a comedy camp for kids in the Los Angeles comedy club, Laugh Factory.

Amanda Bynes's parents, Rick and Lynn, strongly supported her while she was making a name for herself in the Hollywood industry.

Her career began to reach new heights as soon as she joined the cast of All That. The show is said to have brought out her apparent potential. Following the success of the show, Bynes started to get roles in movies as well.

In her 2007 interview with Showbiz Tonight, Amanda stated, "I'm very lucky I have a great family and I have my eye on the prize, which for me is a long career, and I just don't want to blow what I've worked so hard to achieve."

However, while stepping into adulthood, she faced struggles that forced both of Amanda Bynes's parents to move back to LA.

Advertisement

Let's discuss the star's journey as we speak of Amanda Bynes's parents.

Who are Amanda Bynes' parents?

Rick Bynes and Lynn Bynes are the parents of the star who made our childhood entertaining. Her mother Lynn is of Jewish faith, and her father is Catholic. Despite their beliefs belonging to two different cultures, Amanda Bynes' parents made sure to raise their children with the teachings of both religions.

The Easy A star, however, turned out to identify herself as a "spiritual" believer.

Speaking about their professions, both of her parents worked in the dental field. Her mother is a dental assistant, while her father, Rick, works as a lead dentist. Her parents tied the knot in 1967.

Lynn and Rick raised Amanda in Southern California

After they got married, they welcomed their children, who are Amanda Bynes' siblings, Tom and Jillian. If you're wondering when Amanda Bynes was born, here's your answer. The star kid of the Bynes family was born on 3 April 1986.

Both her parents raised their family in Ventura County, California. As their youngest daughter had entered the world of stardom, Amanda Bynes's parents made efforts to keep her private and professional life separate at home.

At times, when they were interviewed, Amanda Bynes's parents maintained secrecy while speaking about information related to where they live or where Amanda went to school.

Amanda Bynes's father has always kept the actress around family in California. With a belief in keeping family members close to one another, Rick turned down an opportunity offered to Amanda that would have taken her to Florida for five months of the year.

During his 1999 interview, Rick told the Los Angeles Times, "The reason everybody likes Amanda is who she is. The minute you take her away from here, from her brother and her sister and house, well, you might not have Amanda anymore."

While speaking of the care her parents took of her and the whole family, Amanda stated on The Tonight Show in 2007, "My parents actually were very strict, in a good way, though. I was never allowed to go to the mall alone or with friends. I had to go with my parents. ... I think it was because shady things happen in malls."

Advertisement

Her father worked as a dentist

While Amanda Bynes's family was in California, Amanda Bynes's parents were practicing dentistry. Amanda Bynes's father worked in Thousand Oaks. During his time in California, Rick didn't just focus on his professional career; he also did stand-up comedy sessions.

During Amanda's appearance on The Howie Mandel Show in 1999, she stated, "He likes to do comedy," further adding, "He makes everybody laugh ... so they don't mind going to the dentist."

ALSO READ: Why Did Drake Bell Decide To Open Up About Past Abuse In Quiet On Set Docuseries? Nickelodeon Alum Reveals

Rick encouraged Amanda to try acting as a child

As Amanda Bynes's father's heart belonged to the stage, he always encouraged all of his kids to try to develop their acting skills. Looking at his passion for his kids and his comedy career, Rick's wife Lynn noticed that Amanda had a natural liking for acting.

In 2004, Lynn told PEOPLE, "When she was 3, she would put on my clothing and be silly, trying to get attention from her sister and brother."

When Amanda turned 7, she could be seen acting in TV commercials while also working with local theater productions. The star kid grew up doing stand-up comedy.

Rick helped her structure her words for the stand-ups, and when she turned 10, he enrolled her in a comedy camp for kids hosted at the Laugh Factory in L.A.

This is where Nickelodeon executives found potential in her and offered her an opportunity to join the cast of All That.

Recalling her comedy camp days, in her 2000 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the She's the Man star said, "All the adults were laughing, instead of booing me off the stage. It was such a rush. This is embarrassing, but I loved it so much that they literally had to drag me away."

What have Amanda Bynes’ parents said about her conservatorship?

In July 2013, Amanda Bynes was hospitalized for 72 hours of mental health evaluation after an incident involving a self-made fire. Following the event, her parents filed for conservatorship, and her mother, Lynn, was granted temporary control over the star's estate and finances.

Advertisement

Following everything that went wrong within the family, including the star's accusation that her father was abusive and her subsequent public apology, her lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told TMZ that she had the full support of her parents.

He then stated that the move was not inspired by Britney Spears' conservatorship legal battle and that the former child star had been working to close the legal matters for a year.

Esquibias also stated that all parties involved in her conservatorship hoped that it would end one day.

Similarly, her mother, who was the conservator, had also agreed that the conservatorship should end.

ALSO READ: 'She Was a Big Star to Me': Drake Bell Discusses His Relationship with Nickelodeon Co-Star Amanda Bynes