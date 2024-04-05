'I Left': Marc Summers Reveals He Walked Off While Filming Interview For Quiet on Set Documentary; Here's Why

Marc Summers, former host of Nickelodeon’s Double Dare, is speaking out about an experience he had during an interview for ID’s much-controversial docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Children's TV.

During an interview on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, Summers told the hosts that he agreed to sit for an interview about Nickelodeon without being informed that it involved a docuseries that would attempt to uncover the toxic culture behind children's shows at the network between the 1990s and 2000s.

“They asked me what I thought of Nick, and the first 10 to 12 seconds, from what I understand, in this documentary is me saying all these wonderful things. But they did a bait and switch on me,” Summers said in the preview of the interview, set to air on Friday.

“They ambushed me. They never told me what this documentary was really about. And so they showed me a video of something that I couldn't believe was on Nickelodeon. And I said, ‘Well, let's stop the tape right here. What are we doing?’”

Summers, who hosted the aforementioned Nickelodeon game show from 1986 to 1993, said that when they told him the agenda behind the documentary, which would be shedding light on Dan Schneider's behavior and Brain Peck’s sexual assault of Drake Bell, he walked out.

‘They lied to me’ — Marc Summers accuses Quiet on Set makers of deceiving him

“I left,” Summers recalled of the events that unfolded after he found out the real reason why he was called for the interview.

Summers continued, “So I got a phone call about six weeks ago saying you're totally out of the show. And I went, ‘Great.’ Then they called me about four weeks ago and said, ‘Well, you're in it, but you're only in the first part of it because you talked about the positive stuff of Nickelodeon.”

“What they didn't tell me — and they lied to me about — was the fact that they put that other thing where they had the camera on me when they ambushed me. And so, now we get into a whole situation about who’s unethical,” Summers added.

In the documentary, Summers can be seen watching a clip on his phone, asking, “Did that air on Nickelodeon?” The documentary here revealed multiple suggestive scenes from Zoey 101, Sam & Cat, Victorious, and more, run by Schneider.

Marc Summers claims he never met Dan Schneider — Says he had no idea about any of ‘those things’

In the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show interview, set to go live today, Summers went on to say that he never met Schneider, as Double Dare ended way before the disgraced actor and producer began his stint on the network.

“Those people came in after and took over our studios. I never met the man, I have no idea about any of those things,” he said. “I mean, I know Kenan [Thompson] from Kenan and Kel, because we've done stuff together. But as far as anything that happened on that show with any of those people, I never met any of them. I didn't know anybody. But it made it seem like I knew those people.”

