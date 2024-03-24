Why Did Drake Bell Decide To Open Up About Past Abuse In Quiet On Set Docuseries? Nickelodeon Alum Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Drake Bell shares his decision to speak out in the docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. Recalling his past incident of sexual abuse by former dialogue coach Brian Peck, the 37-year-old actor reveals on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast that his initial reluctance came from a prior negative encounter.

"Another documentary that came out years ago that requested my involvement, and when I declined, the response I got was unbelievable,” Bell recalled. “They said that I was — people like me were the problem, and this is why things aren’t gonna change in the industry because people like you won’t speak out and won’t come forward.”



How Drake Bell overcame past trauma and Found comfort in healing

The former Drake and Josh star admitted that the experience left him feeling "cautious" and 'on edge"' whenever discussions about the topic of his past abuse experience came up. He had similar concerns when approached by the producers of Quiet on Set. However, one of the directors, Emma Schwartz, helped alleviate his concerns.

Bell described Schwartz as 'very sensitive,' and their rapport developed naturally before the docuseries. He appreciated her genuine approach, emphasizing that their interactions didn't feel forced at all. Despite initially feeling uncomfortable about sharing his story with a virtual stranger, Bell ultimately agreed to meet Schwartz in Los Angeles for an interview.

Although he felt 'really comfortable' during the interview, Bell wasn't ready to publicly disclose his experiences. Following the interview, he sought rehabilitation to confront unresolved issues and cope with the pain stemming from past trauma.

“She was very sensitive, and we kind of became buddies before [the docuseries], and I could tell that she was coming from a genuine place,” Bell said on the podcast. "When we started our back and forth and it wasn’t [from] an angle of, ‘Okay, what do I have to say to get him involved’ and ‘I’ll just say what I need to say to convince him.’ I really felt a comfort with her,” he added.

Drake Bell's thoughts on involving his father in the docuseries

When it came to brining in his father, Joe Bell, in the docuseries, he admitted being 'very cautious' about it.

“Even though I was battling with, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I doing telling my story? Should I be doing this?’ [But I was getting this feeling of] ‘Wow it's all out there now. I can get it off my chest.’ And I felt that would be cathartic and beneficial for my dad to be able to do,” he explained.

“I’m sure that my dad puts a lot of blame on himself,” he continued. “And I thought that this might be an opportunity for him to be able to realize that, you know, that it’s one person’s fault.”

In 2004, Peck entered a no contest plea to charges of oral copulation with a minor under 16 and engaging in lewd acts with a 14- or 15-year-old related to Bell's case. As a result, Peck served 16 months in prison and was mandated to register as a sex offender.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

