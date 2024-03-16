Who Are Bianca Censori's Parents? About Kanye West's Wife's Family As Body Language Expert Says She Looks 'Bonded' With Mom Despite Rift Rumors

Bianca Censori and her mother don't appear to be at odds, Judi James, a body language expert tells The Mirror. 

The discussion is in light of the mother-daughter duo’s latest appearance alongside Bianca’s husband Kanye West. 

As the trio deplaned from a private jet, Censori had her arms wrapped around her mother and they were all smiles, clicking selfies and laughing out loud, thus making James say that they looked “bonded.” 

Additionally, Kanye West too seemed at ease in his mother-in-law’s presence. Amid Bianca’s mom’s rare public appearance, we decided to explore more about Mrs. West’s family, who apparently are gang members in her home country Australia. Every quintessential detail about the Censori family is available for your perusal below. 

Who is Bianca Censori’s father? 

Bianca Censori's father (Instagram)

Bianca’s father, Elia ‘Leo’ Censori, per several unverified reports, is a notorious gangster in Australia. It is claimed that he was jailed and convicted of possession of prohibited import, mainly heroin, back in 1982. He is also said to have been convicted for possession of weapons like a pistol and fully jacketed ammunition. 

Additionally, according to a recent report by Daily Mail Australia, Bianca’s dad is the brother of Eris Censori, a “notorious gangland killer” who was reportedly once dubbed “Melbourne’s Al Capone.” Eris was also allegedly sentenced to death in Western Australia for murder, but the sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment. Meanwhile, the eldest censor brother, Edmondo, is said to have convictions in Victoria, Australia for violence, “including assaulting police, theft, and threats.” 

Elsewhere, a report by The Mirror also suggests Bianca’s father Elia Censori to be at legal loggerheads with his sister Elenia Censori over a Brunswick property. 

Bianca Censori’s look-alike mother and sisters — a Karadashianisque family 

Bianca Censori with her mother and sisters (Instagram)

Pictures posted by Bianca’s sisters on various social media platforms over the years suggest that the Australian architect, who married Kanye West in January 2023 has two sisters, Alyssia and Angelina. 

The Censori sisters, who have expressed to have some privacy in the past following Bianca’s marriage with Kanye, are said to have grown up in the very affluent suburb of Ivanhoe, Australia, before moving to Alphington, their current area of residence. 

As for Bianca's mom, her name is Alexandra and she is seldom seen in public. Hence, not much is known about her. 

