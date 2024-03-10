Who Is Amelia Dimoldenberg? Everything To Know About The Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Correspondent

Amelia Dimoldenberg, this year’s official Oscars Red Carpet Correspondent, went from obscure internet creator to red carpet staple in recent years thanks to her popular YouTube series Chicken Shop Date. The series features Dimoldenberg interviewing various celebrities, usually musicians, in the form of an awkward first date at a fast food restaurant. Dimoldenberg earned praise for her unique and funny interview style, which tended to catch even the coolest celebrities off guard without making them uncomfortable.

Who is Amelia Dimoldenberg?

Amelia Dimoldenberg is an English comedian and presenter. She is the creator and host of the web series Chicken Shop Date, in which she interviews celebrities in fried chicken restaurants while subjecting them to her sarcastic, deadpan, and awkward sense of humor.

Dimoldenberg was born in the Westminster area of London on January 30, 1994, the daughter of retired librarian Linda and Westminster City Council member Paul Dimoldenberg. Her father is a member of the Labour Party. She grew up in Marylebone and attended St Marylebone School. She gained A-levels in English, art, politics, and IT, before studying for a foundation diploma in Art and Design and a BA in Fashion Communication at Central Saint Martins.

Chicken Shop Date, a humorous youth magazine column was written by Dimoldenberg for The Cut. The magazine's interest in grime music led to interviews with grime artists, starting with "friends of friends". The show was framed as dates, with the first episode released in 2014 featuring a "date" with grime MC Ghetts. Each episode takes around 40 minutes to film, with the final episode edited down to a maximum of seven minutes.

Advertisement

Dimoldenberg describes her persona in the show as an exaggerated version of herself, with editing making it more awkward. Although not as popular as American interview formats like Hot Ones, Between Two Ferns, and Carpool Karaoke, Chicken Shop Date has grown by tapping into a specific subculture and capturing an audience of music enthusiasts, giving the show credibility.

In 2020, Dimoldenberg appeared on Channel 4's Celebrity Come Dine with Me with Marcel Somerville, Dave Benson Phillips, Anthea Turner, and AJ Odudu.

In December 2021, it was announced that Dimoldenberg would host a web short series titled Celebrity Rebrand for Channel 4. The first season, consisting of six episodes, was released via the network's social media channels. The comedy show features Dimoldenberg as a "celebrity brand visionary" attempting to assist various Channel 4 stars in rebranding their image.

In 2022, Dimoldenberg became a brand ambassador for Olay. In January 2023, she appeared on a New Year's Treat episode of Taskmaster alongside Self Esteem, Mo Farah, Greg James, and Carol Vorderman. On January 29, 2024, The Academy announced Dimoldenberg was their red-carpet correspondent for the 96th Academy Awards.

Amelia Dimoldenberg will serve as the Oscars red carpet correspondent

Amelia Dimoldenberg has been drafted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences to serve as the face of the 2024 Oscars social media campaign. The role will find her acting as a social media ambassador and red carpet correspondent participating in high-profile Oscar events during the rest of awards season leading up to the 96th annual Academy Awards.

The Academy’s digital magazine, A.frame, dropped an exclusive interview with Dimoldenberg, in which she said she’s over the moon about her new gig. “What better place to interview Hollywood stars than the Oscars? For me, this is really a dream come true and a dream scenario, really. I’m also really excited to do something original and put my own stamp on the Oscars, to create some really amazing moments and deliver some amazing interviews — some groundbreaking pop culture journalism is incoming,” she said. Amelia added, “I hope so anyway. But I’m trying to not to put too much pressure on myself, but I also just want to do a really, really good job.”

She also singled out a few nominees she’d love to meet. “I’d probably be starstruck to interview Martin Scorsese. He seems so funny from watching his daughter’s TikToks of them together,” she explained.

Advertisement

Dimoldenberg added, “There’s just so many people on the list that I’d love to meet. Cillian Murphy would be amazing to interview, and Emma Stone! Oh, my gosh, I would love to interview Emma Stone. I just watched Poor Things, and she’s magnificent in that. And again, she seems like she’s a really good time.”

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: Look Back At 10 Actors With Most Nominations Ahead Of This Year's Academy Awards